Norwich City look to be on the verge of yet another signing this summer, with Derbund, via Pink Un reporting that Christian Fassnacht is in talks with the club.

Who is Christian Fassnacht?

The 29-year-old has spent the entirety of his career in his native Switzerland, having come up through the divisions and landed with Young Boys in the Swiss Super League.

He's been a success there too, with his side claiming the league title in 2022/23. The midfielder played 29 times during that campaign, 26 of which were starts, and produced eight goals with six assists. It meant that his goal contribution tally hit double-digits for the third consecutive season - only in one league campaign has he ever hit less than ten goals + assists.

He's been with his current side since the 2017/18 season and has gone on to rack up nearly 200 league outings for the club during his time there (182 to be exact). That has led to a return of 68 goals and 33 assists - impressive when you consider he plays almost exclusively out wide.

It means that he has a total rate of 0.58 goals or assists per 90 over the entirety of his time with Young Boys - meaning he guarantees one or the other in every second game he features in, extremely good numbers over such an extended period of time.

He was equally as impressive for Thun before that, with ten goals during his lone season with them.

The wide man's showings in his native country have also led to appearances for his national side. He has 19 caps to his name as things stand, with four goals, and remains involved in and around the squad on a consistent basis under Murat Yakin.

Are Norwich signing Christian Fassnacht?

Now, according to a report from Derbund, via Pink Un, the midfielder may finally be about to leave Switzerland and head to England. Championship side Norwich City are in discussions over a potential move for the Young Boys star and the report states that he has already got a medical lined up with the Canaries.

It means that once negotiations are sorted out and a medical is passed, he will almost definitely become a Norwich player - although it is unclear yet just how much he is going to set the second tier side back in terms of a transfer fee.

If Norwich do manage to get a transfer sorted though, his record makes him look like a promising signing for the club. His goal and assist record is exciting, with the midfielder regularly standing out and hitting double-digit tallies in Switzerland. There will likely be some adapting to a different country and league but the 29-year-old has also played for his country, which will be valuable experience that not every member of the Canaries squad will have.

Fassnacht then could be a deal that goes under the radar but ends up being a very good addition if Norwich complete a deal.