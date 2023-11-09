After initially getting off to an impressive start in the Championship this season, to say that Norwich City's form has come to a crashing halt would be an understatement. Desperate to get back to the promised land of the Premier League, those at Carrow Road have seen their side go from one loss in their opening six league games to one win in their last ten, leaving them as low as 17th and six points adrift of the dropzone.

As their league run continues, doubts over the future of David Wagner will only increase, and one man is already reportedly high up on the Canaries' shortlist to replace the former Huddersfield Town boss.

Appointed in January of this year, it's looking increasingly unlikely that Wagner will last up until the anniversary of his arrival, given recent results. If the German does lose his job, he'll go down as yet another failure at Carrow Road, as Norwich look elsewhere for the manager to take them back to the Premier League. The last time that they were in the top flight was, of course, in the 2021/22 campaign - a swift managerial change could yet turn things around, however.

According to TeamTalk, Frank Lampard is high up on Norwich's managerial shortlist in the event that they sack Wagner, who they've had talks with regarding his future at the club. The former Chelsea and Everton manager previously impressed in the Championship with Derby County, but eventually failed to take them up following play-off heartbreak.

Out of a job since a caretaker stint to forget at Chelsea last season, Lampard is reportedly willing to drop down to the Championship to take the Norwich job and get his managerial career back on track. Having held talks with Rangers and clubs in the USA previously, perhaps this is the job that the midfield legend, whose playstyle is an attack-minded 4-3-3, is waiting for.

Closer to the foot of the table than the Championship play-off places, Norwich would be doing themselves little harm by taking a risk and appointing Lampard. Things look to have gone as far as they can under Wagner, who looks unlikely to turn their disastrous form around, and before the festive fixtures come thick and fast, Norwich would be wise to make a decision as soon as possible.

Whilst he struggled in the Premier League, Lampard's Championship record speaks for itself. During his time at Derby, the former manager won 26 games, drew 15 and lost 16. In comparison, at Norwich, Wagner's record currently stands at 14 wins, seven draws and 18 losses in a run that doesn't look likely to improve anytime soon. Lampard's record against Norwich is also impressive, given that he's never lost against the Canaries.

Norwich still have time to turn their season around and Lampard is no longer the inexperienced manager who took Derby to the play-offs only to suffer the ultimate heartbreak - this is now a coach who has experienced both ends of the Premier League table, as well as Champions League football. If Norwich replace Wagner with Lampard, they could finally bring an end to their woeful form.