Key Information about Carrow Road

Carrow Road is the home of Premier League side Norwich City, and it has been since 1935.

The all-seater stadium holds a capacity of just over 27,000 and comprises four famous stands; the Regency Security Stand, The Barclay, the Geoffrey Watling City Stand, and The South Stand.

It is located in the East Anglian county of Norfolk, and it was opened following insufficient capacity due to constant growing crowds.

A history of Carrow Road

The Canaries lifted the Division Three title in 1933-34, and a year later they moved into their current home of Carrow Road. On 31 August 1935, Norwich moved from their previous home of The Nest as it was no longer deemed suitable for the number of fans wanting to attend matches.. The first match played in the new stadium was a seven-goal thriller between West Ham United, and the Canaries came out triumphant with a 4-3 victory – a game that will always go down in club history.

It is named after the road which it is located and was incredibly built by the football club in just 82 days. The name “Carrow” originates from Carrow Abbey which once stood on the riverside, and there are possibilities the name has Norse origins.

The club notably described the opening of their new stadium as “the largest construction job in the city since the building of Norwich Castle” and “the eighth wonder of the world”.

Over the years, the stadium has been altered and upgraded several times, and at the time of its opening the ground’s capacity was a massive 38,000 with an amazing 44,000 record overall crowd before the introduction of seating only.

This record-high attendance was set by fans who watched Norwich take on Leicester City in the FA Cup Sixth Round in 1963. Famously, King George VI watched twenty minutes of the Canaries home game against Millwall at Carrow Road which was the first time a ruling monarch had watched a second division football match.

Floodlights were introduced to the stadium just over 20 years after its construction, and the £9,000 cost in 1956 almost sent the club into bankruptcy, only to be saved by an FA Cup semi-final appearance two seasons later. In the wake of the Ibrox Stadium tragedy in 1971, Carrow Road’s capacity was lowered to just 20,000 with many dangers associated with standing, and nine years later, seats replaced the terraces around the ground.

The Barclay stand is famously named after former Captain Evelyn Barclay who was also a former vice-president of the club, and The South Stand is named in honour of former chairman Sir Arthur South.

Tickets to Watch Norwich City at Carrow Road

Norwich have capped their season ticket allocation for Carrow Road as 22,000, and there is currently a waiting list.

The canaries typically sell out of their home allocation of tickets making it very hard for supporters to watch their team live. Despite this, it is advised for fans to visit the clubs site (canaries.co.uk) to purchase tickets online or by phone when advertised by the club prior to a fixture.

For a regular Premier League game, the Canaries price their adult tickets at around £26, 65+ and under-18s at £11.25, and under-16s at £10. Coach travel is priced at £25 with a £1 discount for away members and season ticket holders. The cost of a regular adult season ticket is around £500 if paid before 21 February, and for under-12s they are as low as £70.

