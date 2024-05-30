After parting ways with David Wagner following their promotion failure and edging closer to appointing Johannes Thorup, Norwich City could soon add the cherry on top by sealing their first deal of the summer.

Norwich transfer news

Norwich confirmed the news of Wagner's sacking after they were smashed 4-0 in their Championship play-off semi-final second leg by eventual Wembley losers Leeds United. Speaking about the news, the club's sporting director Ben Knapper told the official website: “David has operated with class and dignity throughout his period as Norwich City head coach, but we now feel that the time is right for us to move in a different direction.

"We remain committed to progressing our football club, in both the short and long-term, working through a diligent and thorough strategy. The appointment of a new head coach is an important one. We will now work and continue our due diligence with the view of making an appointment in the near future.”

Now, it seems increasingly likely that Thorup will be the next man in charge after two seasons at Danish side Nordsjaelland. The manager is certainly rated highly among those who have watched his side play too in what is a promising sign for all those in Norfolk.

The new manager's first act may well be welcoming a new young defender to fit in with Connor Southwell's discovery too. According to Nabil Djellit, Norwich are "very close" to signing Jose Cordoba, who just saw a proposed move to Rangers collapse when all seemed on course to reach completion.

"Fast" Cordoba can thrive under Thorup

With a manager who favours the use of young players, Cordoba should have to waste no time before receiving an opportunity at Carrow Road. It's then up to him to take that opportunity. At a club stuck at a crossroads, however, there will be time for the 22-year-old to find his feet if he needs it and develop into the player that Norwich hope they are getting.

Cordoba has certainly earned some promising plaudits during his time at Bulgarian side Levski Sofia, including from Petar Petrov, who described his ability to break lines as "great" on X.

It's quite the twist, but Cordoba now looks increasingly likely to be plying his trade in the Championship, rather than the Scottish Premiership, at the start of next season.