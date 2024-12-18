With those at Carrow Road looking to hand Johannes Hoff Thorup the players to finally get the best out of his system on a consistent basis, Norwich City have reportedly opened talks to sign a January target.

Norwich transfer news

The Canaries have been one of the most interesting sides to watch in the Championship so far this season. Whilst it's been goals galore at times, there's also been moments to forget against struggling sides such as Queens Park Rangers and Portsmouth. What has become clearer by the day is that they are, simply put, a side in transition and in the early stage of a fresh project under Thorup.

When things have clicked, Norwich have been undeniable. When they haven't, however, which has arguably been too often, the Canaries have been predictable and beatable, as was the case against Burnley last time out.

The January transfer window could quickly add the consistency that Thorup and Norwich so desperately crave, however, especially if they add the much-needed experience that they've been linked to.

According to Goal in Brazil, Norwich have opened talks to sign Marlon from Brazilian side Cruzeiro in the January transfer window. The 27-year-old left-back is reportedly worth up to £4m in a deal that certainly isn't cheap for those at Carrow Road, but one which may prove to be worthwhile.

Related Thorup could unearth Duffy upgrade in dominant Norwich academy graduate The Norwich City youngster has the potential to become a "regular starter" for the club.

As things stand, Thorup's best option down that left-hand side is the young Callum Doyle. And although the 21-year-old has impressed, experience can often prove to be the key to unlocking a place in the Championship playoffs - experience which Marlon has in abundance.

Even if the 27-year-old simply added further depth too, it would be more than welcomed amid a hectic schedule in England's second tier.

Marlon can add key experience amid playoff push

Sat as many as eight points adrift of the playoffs in the Championship ahead of the January transfer window, Norwich need all the help they can get if they are to push on and cause the ultimate shock come May. What could start with Marlon should end with further reinforcements, but it remains to be seen whether those at Carrow Road will be willing to splash out beyond the left-back.

A player who has spent the majority of his career in Brazil, barring spells in Turkey playing for Ankaragucu and Trabzonspor as well as in Portugal at Boavista, a January switch to Norwich would also be a big deal for Marlon whilst he is still 27 years old and arguably in his best years.

£4m is certainly a hefty fee for a 27-year-old, however, especially given that Thorup already has Doyle to call on. Questions would also be asked whether investing in a left-back is the best way to transform this current Norwich side.

Marlon has the experience to hand the Canaries a solid option, but whether he'd be the best use of their funds leads to another answer entirely.