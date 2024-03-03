With Brendan Rodgers' men looking the strongest they have all season, an outcast at Parkhead may have now played his final game for the club.

Celtic chase rivals for title

With the Scottish Premiership regarded as something of a foregone conclusion in recent seasons, this campaign sees Celtic neck and neck with Glasgow rivals Rangers for the title.

With no European football left to compete for after crashing out of the group stages of the Champions League, the Hoops can focus their attention on domestic trophies with a Scottish Cup quarter-final against Livingston set to take place next week.

A 7-1 victory over Dundee FC in midweek saw Rodgers' men edge closer to their bitter rivals going into the business end of the season. A slip up against Motherwell this weekend has opened the window for Celtic to leapfrog their neighbours and go one point clear at the top.

Getting ahead of their rivals is essential for Celtic with an Old Firm derby penciled in for next month likely to determine who comes out on top at the end of the regular season.

Whilst it has been Celtic's imperious attack that has seen them average almost 2.5 goals per game, the Hoops' excellence in front of goal may be at the expense of one man who looks to have played his last game for the club.

Johnston tipped to leave Celtic for good

Speaking to Football Insider, former Celtic and West Ham striker Frank McAvennie has stated that on-loan star Mikey Johnston is unlikely to return to Parkhead this summer.

Johnston is currently on loan at EFL Championship side West Brom and has shone during his short time in England. Arriving on deadline day, the 24-year-old has been exceptional in his new colours, scoring three goals in just seven appearances for the Baggies.

In reference to Johnston's success at his new club, McAvennie stated that “He’s not coming back to Celtic at all".

“He’s been at Celtic for years and he wasn’t getting into the team. there’s no doubting the boy’s talent".

“He’s a damn good player and the Championship is a good level for him.”

Since touching down in the West Midlands, the Irishman has been a core part of West Brom's playoff push, with a goal in Friday's win over Coventry earning him the plaudits of his new fanbase. Johnston's curling effort opened the scoring just five minutes into the tie, sending The Hawthorns into pandemonium.

Despite scoring 13 goals in 92 outings in green and white, Johnston has struggled for minutes at Celtic this season making just nine league appearances for the Hoops before departing in January.

With West Brom set to compete in the playoffs come May, Johnston will be a major part of Carlos Corberán's squad as they fight for a shot at Premier League football. Regardless of whether the Baggies come calling again this summer, it is clear that Johnston's future does not lie at Celtic.