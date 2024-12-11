Newcastle United have been somewhat underwhelming so far in 2024/25. They sit in 12th in the Premier League, sandwiched in between Tottenham Hotspur above them and Manchester United below them. Eddie Howe’s side have 20 points to their name and shockingly, a goal difference of minus two.

It has been a lean run of just one win in their last five for the Magpies, who have performed poorly without the burden of European football. In many ways, it is like they are recovering from the hangover of a busy 2023/24 season.

Despite the poor form shown by the Magpies this term, they have been able to count on some of their stars to step up in times of need, particularly Alexader Isak and Anthony Gordon.

Isak and Gordon’s stats in 2024/25

In what has been a disappointing season so far Howe’s men, their premium talents have performed in the biggest games. Isak started the campaign slowly but has been on a fantastic run in recent weeks.

The Swedish striker has seven goals and assists in his last seven Premier League games, including strikes against Arsenal and Liverpool, a game in which he also grabbed an assist. That leaves him with an impressive six goals and three assists in 13 top-flight appearances.

If the season has been slow for Isak, the same can most certainly be said about his fellow Magpies attacker Gordon. Newcastle’s number ten was fantastic in 2023/24, scoring 11 times and grabbing ten assists in 35 Premier League appearances.

However, he has struggled with consistency at times this season. The winger has three goals and an assist to his name in 14 top-flight games. With that being said, he is a man for a big occasion.

Gordon has scored against Chelsea and Liverpool and grabbed the only assist of the game against Arsenal, with he and Isak combining.

It is fair to say that the two superstars of the current Newcastle side are starting to find their best form, and Howe will no doubt hope they can keep it up. However, the Magpies struck gold on another ace who has also been superb this season.

Newcastle’s future £85m star

The player in question here is England international right-back Tino Livramento. The 22-year-old made the move to St James’ Park from South Coast outfit Southampton for £40m and has really kicked on this term.

His first season for the North Eastern outfit was a tougher one for Livramento, given he was directly competing against established right-back Kieran Tripper for a spot in the team. He broke into the team at the end of the campaign, but the Chelsea academy graduate played just 35 games in all competitions on Tyneside.

However, it has been much easier this term, starting 12 out of 15 Premier League games and becoming an influential player for Howe. In the Magpies' last eight games, Livramento has played 90 minutes in each one of them.

Statistically, according to FBref, the right-back is also performing well this term. He completes an exceptional number of ball recoveries per 90 minutes, with 6.31, which ranks him in the top 1%, and completes 4.29 progressive passes each game. It has been a fantastic season for Livramento.

Livramento key stats in 2024/25 PL Stat (per 90) Number Percentile Ball recoveries 6.31 99th Take on success % 75% 75th Clearances 3.53 84th Progressive passes 4.29 62nd Pass completion % 82.6% 72nd Stats from FBref

Theo Walcott, who was a product of the Southampton academy, was full of praise for the 22-year-old during his Saints days. The former Arsenal winger explained that Livramento reminded him of a young Gareth Bale “when he came through as a full-back”, although he did admit that is “a big statement” about someone so young:

"Do you know what, he reminds me a little bit of Gareth when he came through as a full-back.That’s a big statement of course to compare him to someone like that but just feel like his presence and the way he drives and the pace and the power and it’s no surprises that you know what he’s going to do. “He’s so strong with the ball and very clever and technically he is fantastic.”

If the Newcastle defender went on to have half the career of Bale, who scored 106 goals for Real Madrid and won five Champions League titles, it would be an incredible career, although he would need to convert from a full-back to a winger. Not only that, the Magpies might be in the money, given Bale left Tottenham to join Los Blancos for £85m back in 2013.

Should the North East outfit actually have a player who is a £85m star in the making, it would be an incredible thing for the club. Not only does it show great investment, but also the quality of the player and the fact Newcastle do have more big names than Isak and Gordon.