Manchester United's season is becoming more and more stale by the minute with Ruben Amorim's dire Red Devils now out of the FA Cup.

This competition was infamously won by Erik ten Hag last term, seeing off their cross-city rivals but there will be no celebrations for Amorim's side in May.

This only adds insult to injury for the red half of Manchester who are also out of the EFL Cup and find themselves stuck in a disastrous 14th spot in the Premier League.

But, there were some minor positives to latch onto even as Marco Silva's Cottagers celebrated a penalty shoot-out triumph at the end of the 120-minute contest, with a select few United youngsters impressing late on.

Chido Obi's performance in numbers

One of those standout starlets was 17-year-old Chido Obi-Martin with the Danish teenager gifted a lengthy 68 minutes on the pitch in place of his fellow compatriot Rasmus Hojlund.

Scoring a blistering 12 strikes in the U18 set-up this season shows off the fact the youngster does know where the back of the net is, so it wasn't the wildest pick by Amorim to unleash Obi into the contest to try and catch a potentially flagging Fulham defence cold.