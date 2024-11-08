In Chelsea's latest UEFA Conference League outing, it was FC Noah that faced their wrath, in an 8-0 thumping at Stamford Bridge.

In this game which bought goals galore, the Blues held 58% possession, took 31 shots (18 of which were on target), created 11 big chances and generated 5.80 xG.

Tosin Adarabioyo opened the scoring before Marc Guiu made it two less than a minute later. Axel Disasi made it three with a headed finish, with Joao Felix adding two more, alongside an absolute pearler from Mykhailo Mudryk, putting Chelsea 6-0 up at half-time.

The hosts added two more before the end of the game, with Christopher Nkunku grabbing both, getting himself on the scoresheet, and taking his overall tally to ten for the season, in just 16 appearances, and 686 minutes played.

But it was a man of the match display from Felix that stole the headlines, not only scoring a brace but also gracing Stamford Bridge with his usual tricks and flicks.

Joao Felix's performance in numbers

The 24-year-old attacker has found himself on the cusp of the Chelsea side, coming from the bench in Premier League games, and starting in cup competitions, making ten appearances since his arrival for the Blues, scoring five goals and providing one assist.

Felix vs Noah Stat Felix Minutes 90 Goals 2 Assists 0 Touches 58 Accurate Passes 29/37 Key Passes 2 Crosses 1/2 Long Balls 5/8 Shots 7 Successful Dribbles 5/7 Ground Duels Won 6/9 Stats taken from Sofascore

Felix was at the hub of creation for Chelsea on Thursday night, taking over the playmaking duties of Cole Palmer, completing five of his eight long passes, making two key passes, taking seven shots, completing five of his seven dribbles, and, of course, scoring his two goals.

But what the Portuguese did off the ball was just as impressive, ghosting between the lines to receive things, often being the out ball for Chelsea defenders, but also tracking back, working hard, and winning six of his nine ground duels, showing his willingness to fight for his teammates and regain possession.

That said, the performance of Mudryk, so often the outcast, so often the scapegoat, also caught the eye.

Mykhailo Mudryk's performance in numbers

The 23-year-old has made 13 appearances for the Blues in all competitions this season, and his wonderful goal last night takes him to a tally of two strikes and five assists for the season across 738 minutes.

Much like Nkunku, the winger has found himself on the outskirts of the Premier League team, coming from the bench in those games and starting in the cup competitions. It's hardly a surprise either with his performances under Mauricio Pochettino and indeed early on in Maresca's reign described as "useless" by talkSPORT's Andy Jacobs.

Therefore, his display against European minnows Noah certainly spoke volumes of how much he has improved under their new Italian manager to date.

The Ukrainian speedster was given an 8/10 match rating by Football.London, who praised his 'genuinely unstoppable' effort which was probably the best goal of the game. That certainly takes some doing in a match where the back of the net is rattled eight times.

Mudryk vs Noah Stat Mudryk Minutes 90 Goals 1 Assists 0 Touches 44 Accurate Passes 23/29 Key Passes 4 Long Balls 1/2 Shots 3 Successful Dribbles 2/4 Ground Duels Won 3/6 Stats taken from Sofascore

Mudryk certainly dazzled, making as many as four key passes in the game, and deserved to be rewarded with an assist, to go alongside his goal.

But the Ukraine international also managed two successful dribbles of his four attempts and won three of his six ground duels, both areas Chelsea fans want him to improve upon, and provide consistency.

With Jadon Sancho currently out with an injury, the former Shakhtar man will be looking to break into the Premier League side for more minutes with just Pedro Neto ahead of him for the left-wing spot.

There is a possibility that Neto goes over to the right, replacing Noni Madueke, to get the Ukrainian in the side against Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.