Chelsea made it four out of four in the UEFA Conference League, beating Heidenheim 2-0 away from home, with goals coming from Christopher Nkunku and Mykhailo Mudryk on Thursday evening.

The Blues held 67% possession against the German outfit, taking 17 shots, creating five“big chances and generating 2.90 xG.

Unfortunately, the performance ended with Cesare Casadei being sent off, receiving a second yellow card, which means he will not be available to face Astana in their next Conference League game.

It was a game full of good performances though, and one of the best came from the goalkeeper, Filip Jorgensen, who is now breathing down Robert Sanchez’s neck for the number one spot.

Filip Jorgensen's performance in numbers

So far this season, Jorgensen has found himself as the back-up to Sanchez, with the youngster playing in cup competitions, whilst the latter starts in the Premier League. However, after the Swede's performance against Heidenheim, Maresca could have a decision on his hands.

"He did fantastical. This is what they have to do when they get the chance. Be ready because you never know." - Maresca on Jorgensen

The 22-year-old was impeccable, making as many as 11 saves in the game. That meant he prevented a total of 2.18 xG while making seven saves inside the box, and completing 37/44 accurate passes (84% completion).

It's safe to say that both his shot-stopping and composure on the ball were brilliant, the latter being a big deal for his Italian manager.

And Jorgensen isn't the only one knocking on the door for a Premier League start, as another Chelsea man put in a brilliant display returning from injury, stating his case to start against Aston Villa this weekend.

Jadon Sancho's performance in numbers

Jadon Sancho put in a brilliant display against the German club, where he had so much success with Borussia Dortmund in the past. The 24-year-old winger received a 9/10 match rating from The Express, playing a big part in both goals in Chelsea's 2-0 victory.

Jadon Sancho vs Heidenheim Stat Sancho Minutes 89 Assists 1 Touches 61 Accurate Passes 44/48 Key Passes 2 Long Balls 1/1 Successful Dribbles 3/6 Ground Duels Won 4/7 Tackles 1 Stats taken from Sofascore

But it wasn't just his assist and part in both goals, Sancho also made two key passes, kept things simple at times to circulate play, making 44/48 accurate passes (94% completion).

He completed 50% of his dribble attempts, and also worked hard on the defensive end to make one tackle and win four ground duels.

Maresca has been playing with Noni Madueke and Pedro Neto on the wings in recent weeks, with João Félix the player who came in at the weekend in the absence of Neto, but after Sancho's performance, he could be knocking on the door for a place in the starting XI against Aston Villa, on either the left or right wing.

The Italian boss has proven he isn't afraid to make big decisions, and if tonight's performance is anything to go by, both Jorgensen and Sancho could be called upon this weekend in an important Premier League fixture against the Villans.