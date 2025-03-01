Arne Slot has been somewhat stringent with his team selections this season, unleashing a tried-and-tested core to his Liverpool side that has, in fairness, reaped plenty of reward.

It's meant that some of the squad - Joe Gomez, Harvey Elliott, Wataru Endo and Federico Chiesa, for example - have been left fighting for regular minutes as Liverpool move toward the Premier League title, prepare for this month's Carabao Cup final clash against Newcastle United and gear up for the Champions League knockout phase.