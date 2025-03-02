Those of a Tottenham Hotspur persuasion will hope the worst of the club's issues this season are behind them.

It's been a tough ride, with Spurs nursing grievances relating to seemingly endless injury issues. Well, for Ange Postecoglou and his brood, there may be actual light at the end of the tunnel ahead of the final three months of the campaign.

Tottenham might be on the wrong end of a cliff in the Premier League as they look to climb toward the European places, but they are into the last 16 of the Europa League, facing AZ Alkmaar in a two-legged tie over the next few weeks.

Rotation, an incongruous term only a few weeks ago down N17, is possible. And needed. Those such as Pedro Porro are exhausted, with performance levels sliding.

Pedro Porro's struggles in 24/25

Porro has been an important part of Postecoglou's Tottenham project over the past couple of years, but he's indeed struggling this season, both positionally and in staying strong against pacey wingers.