At their best under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool were a force of nature. A wrecking ball. The Anfield squad tore through opponents with irresistible pace and power.

Arne Slot does things differently. The Dutch coach carries a semblance of his predecessor's style, but his Liverpool provide more control, more composure, and are firing on all cylinders.

If only we could preserve this group of talented players and keep them together for many years to come. But football is subject to frequent change and Liverpool face losing some of their prized possessions as Slot's side challenges for the biggest honours that Europe has to offer.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, of course, is the biggest issue that FSG need to deal with.

The latest on Trent Alexander-Arnold

The Spanish media have vehemently repeated their understanding that Alexander-Arnold, who is out of contract at the end of the season, is on the verge of signing for Real Madrid in 2025, be that this month or in the summer.

Anfield sources have attempted to allay fears by reiterating, over and over again, that nothing is decided and Alexander-Arnold has not spoken of his desire to leave for pastures new.

However, time is ticking and Fabrizio Romano, an unerring source of information, has confirmed that Real are expected to make contact with the 26-year-old shortly.

It's become quite easy to forget that Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are in the same boat. While the experienced superstars are expected to pen new deals on Merseyside, there's no question that both present attractive opportunities for the biggest clubs across the globe.

And that's exactly why FSG need to up the gas, for Liverpool's captain is of a vested interest in a Champions League superpower.

Inter Milan eyeing Liverpool superstar

Spanish sources revealed in late December that Champions League giants, Inter Milan are interested in signing Van Dijk when his £220k-per-week contract expires at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

The 33-year-old defender has been in stunning form this season, renewing Liverpool's defensive authority and allowing flashier teammates like Salah to steal the headlines.

Van Dijk has been coy when quizzed on his future over the past few months but is inclined toward continuing his Liverpool journey, though Serie A champions Inter have been on it since the Autumn and will hope that their laid groundwork could hold sway, should Liverpool's sporting director Richard Hughes falter at the negotiating table.

Coupled with the obvious advantage that Van Dijk has a deep-rooted love for Liverpool, they also boast financial superiority that would make it extremely difficult for Inter to eclipse a wage offering and tempt Van Dijk into leaving.

Liverpool need to tread carefully all the same and get the deal done with haste. Losing the Netherlands captain would be the biggest disaster that could occur on the red half of Merseyside this year.

Losing Van Dijk would be the biggest disaster for Slot

Liverpool signed Southampton's exciting centre-back for a world-record (for a defender) £75m fee in January 2018 and it was worth every single penny.

Honestly, Liverpool could have paid double that figure and looked back on the deal with nothing but satisfaction: Van Dijk transformed Klopp's backline and became the pillar of strength that Liverpool needed to go on and lift almost every major honour available, including the Premier League and Champions League.

He's 33 but still at the head of football's elite defensive table. Reporter Lewis Steele encapsulated it several days ago, saying:

"He's been faultless this season and easily one of the Premier League's standout players."

Van Dijk has truly been peerless this term, keeping eight clean sheets from 18 Premier League matches. When looking at his metrics against his defensive partners, his influence is only underscored further.

Liverpool's Centre-backs in the Premier League (24/25) Match Stats* Van Dijk Konate Gomez Quansah Matches (starts) 18 (18) 12 (11) 9 (6) 5 (2) Goals 1 1 0 0 Assists 1 1 0 0 Clean sheets 8 6 2 0 Touches* 89.5 70.6 54.6 41.2 Pass completion 92% 91% 89% 91% Key passes* 0.3 0.3 0.2 0.0 Ball recoveries* 3.2 3.1 3.8 1.0 Tackles + interceptions* 3.0 1.5 2.2 2.4 Clearances* 4.2 3.3 2.1 1.8 Total duels (won)* 4.7 (71%) 4.0 (72%) 2.8 (66%) 3.2 (52%) Stats via Sofascore (* = per game)

It's perhaps an understated triumph that the 6 foot 5 Dutchman maintains such an imperious level despite the constant upheaval that has habitually plagued Liverpool's defensive ranks over the years. Without Van Dijk, the Redmen wouldn't have hit similar levels by half.

Is retaining Van Dijk's signature so important? More important than that of Alexander-Arnold? These are the pertinent questions as we enter kitchen sink time on the contractual landscape. Liverpool need to get it done, lest a discernible decline cover Anfield like a dark blanket over the coming years.

Slot has been admirably cool in the face of unrelenting questions concerning his non-committal superstars. Look ahead, title-winning successes abound for this remarkable Liverpool side.

It's clear that this current noise, changing from an annoying background buzz to a crashing din, cannot continue. Resolutions need to happen, whatever they may be.

Let's hope that Liverpool can convince Alexander-Arnold to continue his journey with his boyhood club, but don't forget, Van Dijk needs to be tied down too - achieving this would be the biggest triumph FSG could score.