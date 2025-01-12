Tottenham Hotspur booked their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday with a 3-0 win over non-league side Tamworth away from home.

The scoreline does paint the full picture of the afternoon, however, as all three of the goals came in extra-time and their opening strike came via an own goal.

It was a disappointing performance from Ange Postecoglou's side, who failed to find the back of the net against the National League outfit in the first 90 minutes.

One player, in particular, who struggled throughout the tie was centre-forward Timo Werner, after he was selected to lead the line ahead of Dominic Solanke.

Timo Werner's performance in numbers

The Germany international had the opportunity to show Postecoglou that he deserves more minutes in the Premier League in the second half of the season, but failed to do so.

Werner did make two key passes and created one 'big chance' for his teammates in the game, yet let himself down with a distinct lack of quality in his final action at the top end of the pitch.

Vs Tamworth Timo Werner Minutes 90 Shots 4 Big chances missed 2 Goals 0 Possession lost 14x Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the former Chelsea man missed his two 'big chances' to find the back of the net, the biggest of which saw him go clear through on goal only to slide the ball straight at the body of the goalkeeper.

Werner was far from the only player to flop against the non-league side, however, as another Spurs star who struggled to cope with the lower league outfit was teenage winger Mikey Moore.

Your changes have been saved Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

Why Mikey Moore should be dropped

The 17-year-old forward was named in the starting XI to make his first appearance since the 2-1 win over Manchester City in October, after months out with a virus.

His lack of game time in recent months was apparent as the teenage winger lacked in match sharpness and struggled to impact the game in the final third. For that you can forgive him but it's for that reason that he cannot afford to start in the North London derby either.

Moore lost possession more times (15) than Werner, despite playing 22 minutes less, and created as many 'big chances' (one) as the German attacker, whilst he did not register a single shot on target.

Across his 68 minutes on the pitch, the England youth international simply failed to offer much of a threat in the final third, which is why he was just as bad as Werner against Tamworth, although the Leipzig loanee does not have the mitigation of missing months through illness to excuse his display.

With a trip to The Emirates to take on Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday night in mind, Postecoglou must instantly ditch both players from the starting line-up because of their struggles against the non-league outfit.

But it is to be expected with Moore, due to his fitness issues this season, and he should still be a part of the matchday squad as a potential super sub option for the manager to call upon in the second half against the Gunners.