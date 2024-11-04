Despite a few missteps here and there, Tottenham Hotspur have looked reasonably impressive this season.

Ange Postecoglou has seemingly corrected some of the mistakes his side were consistently making towards the end of last year, but has kept the ultra-attacking style of play that makes them so dangerous.

We saw this against Aston Villa yesterday afternoon, as despite going a goal down in the first half, Spurs fought back and ran out 4-1 winners, showing that when they are on song, few sides can curtail their attacking talent.

Yet, everything can be improved upon, and there's a Villa star who should be on the top of Daniel Levy's wishlist next year to reinforce the club's attacking options, and it's not Jacob Ramsey.

Spurs' attacking stars

As yesterday's game made abundantly clear, Tottenham's biggest strength is their attack, so let's look at a few of their standout stars.

The first is the man of the moment, Dominic Solanke, who, after a tough few weeks, roared back to life against Villa, scoring two goals and deservedly claiming the Man of the Match award from Sky Sports.

The £65m man now has five goals and two assists to his name in 13 appearances for the Lilywhites, which, for a debut season with a new club, isn't too bad at all, and based on yesterday, those numbers could soon skyrocket.

Another of the goalscorers from Sunday's impressive win was Brennan Johnson, who, like Solanke, had a rough start to the season but now has a serious claim to being the North Londoners' most important player at present.

In his 15 appearances so far, the Welsh international has scored seven goals, meaning he is currently averaging one every 2.14 games, which is undeniably impressive for a winger.

Lastly, James Maddison also found himself on the scoresheet against Unai Emery's side, and while he's endured a mixed tenure in North London thus far, he has been a reliable producer of goal involvements this season.

For example, despite having some off games here and there, the former Leicester City star has racked up an impressive haul of three goals and four assists in 13 appearances, which equates to a goal involvement every 1.85 games.

In all, the North Londoners have an impressive array of attacking talent to choose from, but should they move to sign Villa's only goalscorer from the weekend, they'd have one more.

Why Spurs should sign Villa's rising star

So, the Villa star in question is the incredibly exciting Morgan Rogers.

Now, Spurs may have been interested in signing the Englishman's teammate and compatriot Jacob Ramsey over the summer, but should they go back to Villa Park in 2025 looking for recruits, they should drop their previous interest and move to sign Rogers instead.

The Halesowen-born dynamo has been in stupendous form this season, scoring three goals and providing three assists in just 13 appearances, equating to a goal involvement on average every 2.16 games, which is remarkable for a 22-year-old midfielder.

Moreover, the "fearless" phenom, as dubbed by U23 scout Antonio Mango, hasn't just been performing in the Premier League. He also started all three of the Villans Champions League games this year, picking up one of his assists against Bologna.

There is, however, one small problem with signing the "box-office" midfielder, as dubbed by Sky Sports journalist David Reed, and that is how much he could cost, with former Spurs and Villa manager Tim Sherwood suggesting that the Midlands side could demand up to £80m for their prized asset.

Rogers' 24/25 Appearances 13 Minutes 1081 Goals 3 Assists 3 Goal Involvements per Match 0.46 Minutes per Goal Involvement 180 All Stats via Transfermarkt

It would represent a significant investment from Levy and Co, but given the 6 foot 2 dynamo's sensational form this season and the prospect of seeing him play under the tutelage of Postecoglou, one well worth making.

Ultimately, Spurs are a side blessed with attacking talent, but when the transfer window reopens next year, the club should do what they can to add Rogers to their ranks.