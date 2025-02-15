What a busy January transfer window it was for Aston Villa. Unai Emery’s side added several new players to their squad, improving depth, replacing players who departed the club and, ultimately, looking to strengthen in necessary areas in order to make them a better side, with a big second half of the season coming up.

The Villans are in an excellent position in the Champions League, with a Round of 16 tie on the cards after qualifying in the top eight, an impressive achievement. A top-four finish in the Premier League is also on the cards.

One of their winter signings, Marcus Rashford, will surely be crucial to helping achieve their goals this season.

What Marcus Rashford bring to Villa

Signing Rashford was an incredible coup for the Villans. They brought him in from his boyhood side Manchester United on loan until the end of the season. There is also the option to buy him for £40m included in the deal.

The 27-year-old has a simply outstanding record for United, despite a tough few months where he was out of the side. In 426 games for the 13-time Premier League champions, he scored 138 goals and grabbed 63 assists.

Rashford has made one appearance in a Villa shirt so far, which was a 24-minute cameo against Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup. He received a 7/10 rating from John Townley of Birmingham Live, who said he “looked confident on the ball”.

That was clear throughout his debut, such as when he nutmegged Pedro Porro and drove at Spurs' penalty box.

It remains