It has become a familiar sight at Aston Villa.

With the game ticking past the hour mark, Unai Emery looks to his bench in need of a solution, some way to kick the contest into life. Enter Jhon Duran.

The latest entrant to the list of famed Premier League 'supersubs', the Colombian marksman has more than made the most of his limited minutes so far this season, netting four times in just seven Premier League outings - all of which have come from the bench.

On the European front, the 20-year-old was also the difference maker in the statement win over Bayern Munich at Villa Park, catching out an advancing Manuel Neuer with his trademark precision and power.

For all the youngster's stellar impact, however, Emery has so far resisted the urge to deploy the former Chicago Fire starlet from the outset, with Duran's only start coming against Wycombe Wanderers in the EFL Cup - a game in which he also duly scored.

The running theme this season would suggest that the ex-West Ham United target will again be among the substitutes for the trip to Fulham later today, although perhaps Emery might finally relent and give supporters what they want.

Why Duran should start against Fulham

The 'problem' facing the former Arsenal boss is that he already has a clinical, consistent striker at his disposal in the form of Ollie Watkins, with the Englishman shaking off a slow start to now boast four goals and two assists in seven league games in 2024/25.

Having also looked lively for his country at the weekend - after teeing up Declan Rice for England's third against Finland - the 28-year-old is now in a rich vein of form and simply doesn't deserve to be ousted from the starting lineup.

The solution then? Well, Emery could - for the first time this season - start Watkins alongside Duran as the spearhead of his attack, having previously admitted that the pair can play together.

There may be a sense of why change what isn't broken, but the Villans looked particularly blunt in front of goal against Manchester United last time out, a point rubberstamped by the fact that a 36-year-old Jonny Evans claimed the Man of the Match award.

Of course, perhaps the hangover of the events against Bayern just a few days prior was a factor in that drab affair, yet if there was a time to try out a new look attack, now could well be it.

The player who should give away for Duran

Emery revealed in his pre-match press conference that he will "more or less have every player available", ensuring there will be a wealth of options at his disposal to choose from.

Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

If the experienced tactician does deploy Duran alongside Watkins, it certainly shouldn't come at the expense of January arrival, Morgan Rogers, with the England U21 international boasting three goal involvements from his last three top-flight outings.

The former Middlesbrough and Manchester City asset has earned rave reviews for his form in the early knockings of the campaign, even despite not always racking up goals or assists, with talkSPORT pundit Tony Cascarino notably likening him to German sensation, Jamal Musiala.

If not Rogers, then one man who could well make way in the attacking set-up is Leon Bailey, with the previously "unplayable" winger - as described by The Athletic's Jacob Tanswell - enduring a muted first few months of the new season.

In all, the Jamaican speedster only has one assist and no goals to show for his efforts in all competitions, with Birmingham Live's John Townley stating after the draw with United that he 'looks to still be carrying an injury'.

Leon Bailey 24/25 PL Stats 6 games (5 starts) 0 goals 1 assist 2 big chances created 1.0 key passes* 75% pass accuracy* 0.3 tackles & interceptions* 2.8 balls recovered* 0.8 successful dribbles* 46% total duels* 10.2x ball lost* Stats via Sofascore

Whether that is the case or not, the former Bayer Leverkusen star has gone from racking up 28 goals and assists last term, to looking like the player who flattered to deceive under Steven Gerrard - for whom he provided just three goal involvements in 23 appearances.

Perhaps, taking the 27-year-old out of the firing line would be sensible for the trip to Craven Cottage, with Emery instead utiltising Duran and Watkins in tandem up front, with Rogers on one flank and either the likes of Jaden Philogene or John McGinn on the other.

In a sense, Bailey could then look to take on Duran's role as that game changer off the bench, with such selection decisions emphasising the depth of quality that the Villa boss now has in these exciting times for the Midlands outfit.