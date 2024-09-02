Liverpool supporters' transfer-window discontent went into remission following a stunning 3-0 victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford to maintain Arne Slot's 100% start.

Few could have envisaged such a scoreline in spite of recent history, regardless of the wall-to-wall disparity between the arch-rivals over the past decade. Slot, indeed, designed success through every department on Sunday afternoon, and is yet to drop points or even concede after three Premier League fixtures.

Surely it wasn't supposed to be this way? Farewell, Jurgen Klopp - rival fans cheer, for Liverpool are headed for the scrap. But no, Slot looks every bit the elite-level boss, every inch the fitting leading coach for Anfield's red-golden array of talent.

There is so much still to do; Slot and his Liverpool squad will not get carried away. The Reds will pause for the imminent international break before jumping into the thick of more action in the league, wedged by Champions League and Carabao Cup ties that will put the club's depth to the test.

One man, it will not be surprising, is performing with some level of gusto right now. Mohamed Salah's future is an anxious thing, but the Egyptian dominated the Theatre of Dreams, as is his way.

Mohamed Salah's incredible form

Salah fizzled out toward the end of the 2023/24 campaign, and with Klopp leaving and the soon-to-be 32-year-old about to enter the final year of his £350k-per-week deal, many thought he had reached the end of his glory days.

How wrong they were. Salah has scored three goals from three matches under Slot, claiming three assists and leaving Manchester United icon Roy Keane in awe of his "world-class performance", having dismantled the Red Devils in their own backyard. Again.

Mohamed Salah: Record vs Manchester United Competition Apps Goals Assists Premier League 14 12 6 FA Cup 2 3 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

Luis Diaz carried a brace into the half-time break, supplied by Salah from the right both times. He's evergreen, and more dangerously for his rivals, he's revitalised. Salah might have lost some of the snap-jerk motion that saw him obliterate Premier League backlines upon arriving back in 2017, an electric-paced superstar with a deadly ball-striking ability, but he's morphed into a first-rate playmaker.

His intelligence is second to none, and there's simply little chance that Salah will not play an instrumental role in Liverpool's campaign, rivalling the younger Erling Haaland and Bukayo Saka to take the crown as the division's foremost forward.

United were abject on Sunday, pulled apart by their nemeses blistering counters and struck further by their own internal malfunction. But mistakes are a part of football, and Salah's creative balls for Diaz were pinpoint, his first-time finish after latching onto Dominik Szoboszlai's exquisite pass, placed with the deftness of an artist applying the finishing touch.

It's a measure of Liverpool's brilliance that Salah actually squandered a glorious opportunity to make it four shortly after netting, and while he was the attacking architect, his headline display was enabled by Ryan Gravenberch, who was the real hero on a victorious day.

Why Ryan Gravenberch is Slot's real hero

You can't help but wonder if Martin Zubimendi cast a rueful gaze Liverpool's way on Sunday evening, watching the Premier League outfit maintain their perfect record with some style, while Real Sociedad suffered a goalless draw against Getafe in La Liga, consigned to 12th place and one win from four attempts.

Zubimendi, of course, made his choice and deserves a measure of praise for his loyalty in an ever-more perfidious landscape, but he was perfect for Slot's Liverpool, who fought fiercely to bring him to Merseyside in August, felt they were set to win the battle, but didn't.

Sociedad refused to let up and the Spanish Euro 2024 champion stayed put, leaving sporting director Richard Hughes in dismay, with the 25-year-old profiled as the dream addition. FSG, who never jump the gun, did not find an apt alternative.

Luckily, Liverpool already have one in Gravenberch, who has long carried the properties for a deep-lying midfield role but lacked temperament, holding a boyish immaturity that is starting to dissipate.

Gary Neville said that the Dutchman, 22, "absolutely destroyed" Man United's midfield last weekend, having now performed three matches as Slot's anchorman to a top standard.

There's so much to like, three games into the new era. Gravenberch has averaged 74 touches per Premier League game so far, as per Sofascore, completing 89% of his passes and averaging 2.7 tackles and 5.7 ground duels per game.

What's more, Gravenberch ranks among the top 19% of central midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for progressive passes and the top 16% for shot-creating actions per 90, as per FBref, further emphasising the technical skill he possesses, tailored for success in his new position.

His press resistance and smooth forward passing have raised chatter that his boss Slot, a fellow Dutchman, is sculpting him into a world-beater at no. 6.

Indeed, he was so good against Erik ten Hag's men, so dominant in the central battle, that The Liverpool Echo's Ian Doyle awarded him a 9/10 match rating, writing: 'Helped Liverpool increasingly dominate midfield, played important role in opener and kept the visitors nabbing possession in key areas. Superb performance.'

Liverpool are only three games into the season. There will come a point when Slot will taste defeat, and Gravenberch will shake his head following a poor performance - these things are certainties, not eventualities.

But the idea of a prosperous new age at Anfield has taken root within the mind of the fanbase, and Gravenberch has showcased his acumen and suitability. Given that Zubimendi's signing fell through, he might just be the most important cog in the system.