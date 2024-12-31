Manchester United fell to their fourth consecutive defeat in all competitions last night, losing 2-0 to Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United at Old Trafford.

Goals from Alexander Isak and Joelinton secured all three points for the Magpies, with the defeat dropping Ruben Amorim’s side down to 14th place in the Premier League table.

It was an all-round evening to forget for the Red Devils, looking way off the pace and now sitting a staggering 13 points off a Champions League spot at the halfway stage of the campaign.

Such a display has made it alarmingly clear how much work needs to be done by the 39-year-old if he is to turn around the recent fortunes after his appointment back in November.

He’s only managed to collect just seven points out of 24 since his appointment, failing to score in any of the last three league outings, with numerous players potentially playing their final game for the club last night.

Zirkzee & Casemiro’s stats against Newcastle

Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee was recalled to the starting lineup against Newcastle, but his performance would last all of 33 minutes before being replaced by Kobbie Mainoo after the visitors' two early goals.

The 23-year-old, who cost £36.5m in the summer, was booed off, a shame given the circumstances, but it’s safe to say he didn’t help himself with the measly figures he produced.

He only completed three of his passes before his withdrawal, notching just 15 touches in the process and ultimately looking way off the pace of a Premier League footballer.

Casemiro is another player who returned to the side, acting as a replacement for Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte, who both missed the clash through suspension.

However, the Brazilian was equally as poor as Zirkzee, often being bypassed by the play and losing the ball 15 times - looking wasteful when the opportunity fell his way.

The 32-year-old squandered various opportunities to put Amorim’s side back in the game, with his effort late on in the first half nothing short of embarrassing.

The aforementioned duo weren’t the only first-team players to lack the desired impact, with one other producing an evening to forget during the latest defeat.

Your changes have been saved Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

The Man United player who’s got "worse" under Amorim

Centre-back Lisandro Martínez cost the United hierarchy £57m in the summer of 2022 under former boss Erik ten Hag, arriving with real hope of solving their defensive woes.

Whilst his first season in England’s top flight was largely a success, making 45 appearances in all competitions, he’s been unable to match such levels in recent times, including under Amorim.

The Argentine started in a back three alongside Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire during the loss, being dominated once again, playing a part in both of the visitors' goals.

Martinez was unable to get anywhere near the run of Isak for the opener, before being dominated in the air by Joelinton as he powered his effort past Andre Onana after easily outjumping the defender.

Since Amorim’s appointment, last night was the sixth time he was part of a backline that conceded two or more goals, often being dominated given his lack of height - something which is crucial for a central defender.

Lisandro Martínez's stats against Newcastle Statistics Tally Minutes played 65 Touches 79 Passes completed 66/73 (90%) Possession lost 7 Duels lost 3/3 (100%) Fouls committed 2 Tackles completed 0 Stats via SofaScore

Last night was no different, losing 100% of duels on the ground and in the air, with his battle against Newcastle’s midfielder for the second strike just one of the duels he found himself on the losing side.

He also committed two fouls and received a yellow card for his troubles, before being put out of his misery by Amorim, subsequently being withdrawn in the 65th minute and replaced by Leny Yoro.

After the final whistle, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher claimed the Argentine now looks “worse” under the new boss, something which is hard to dispute given his recent form and inability to prevent the recent defensive woes.

It’s clear that Amorim needs a massive reset of the first-team squad in the near future, but this campaign appears to already be a write-off with 19 league matches still to play.

However, it would come as a surprise to no one if all three of the aforementioned United players were to depart by the end of the season, with Martinez now rapidly declining and looking miles off the levels expected of a £57m addition.