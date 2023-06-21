Nottingham Forest transfer target Aaron Martin would be the perfect replacement for Renan Lodi as the left-back heads back to Atletico Madrid, and he'd cost absolutely nothing.

Nottingham Forest transfer news - Aaron Martin identified

The Tricky Trees completed their first bit of business of the summer earlier this week, with Chris Wood signing with the club on a permanent basis following a successful loan spell in the first season back in the Premier League.

The striker cost the club £15m, but if last summer was anything to go by, Steve Cooper and his side aren't afraid to splash the cash, so don't expect their business in the transfer market to end anytime soon.

They've got a lot of holes to fill in the side, with Keylor Navas' return to Paris Saint-Germain and Jesse Lingard's departure leaving them with plenty of work to do as they look to replace the outgoing talent.

Fortunately, according to the Daily Mail, it seems Forest have already identified Martin as a suitable replacement for Lodi, who has returned to his parent club following his loan spell in the Midlands, and better yet, any move for the left-back won't cost them a penny as he's a free-agent after leaving Bundesliga outfit 1. FSV Mainz 05.

Would Aaron Martin be a good replacement for Renan Lodi?

While defensively, Martin's statistics don't quite compare to Lodi's output this season, his influence offensively far surpasses that of the Brazilian.

Averaging 1.5 tackles, 0.5 interceptions and one clearance per game this season, the Spaniard's numbers didn't quite reach the Atletico loanee in the defensive department. In comparison, the Brazilian dynamo averaged 1.9 tackles, 1.2 interceptions and 2.1 clearances per match, so it's clear that bringing Martin in to replace the 25-year-old will see the club take a step back defensively.

With that being said, the 5 foot 11 maestro outshone Lodi offensively, scoring five goals and creating three assists in the Bundesliga this year, while the departing loan star managed just one assist in the Premier League.

Not only that but Martin's average of one key pass a game in comparison to Lodi's 0.5 hints that while replacing the Brazilian with the Spaniard wouldn't benefit them defensively, it would give the side a huge boost offensively, with the free-agent a proven positive influence going forward into the final third.

The pair are fairly similar with their ball-carrying skills, with Lodi averaging 0.6 successful dribbles a game, while Martin averaged 0.4, but the former Mainz man's average WhoScored rating of 6.66 is a significant improvement on the 25-year-old's 6.54 a game, which hints at his positive impact on the pitch.

With Forest's joint top scorer Taiwo Awoniyi scoring eight of his 10 goals this season from inside the six-yard box, the club will need someone to provide him if they're to succeed next season, and with his playmaking ability already apparent, and an average of 1.3 crosses and 1.3 long balls a game this year, Martin, on a free transfer following his departure from Mainz, would be a perfect addition to the side.