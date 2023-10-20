Nottingham Forest have recently reaped the benefits of nurturing talents from the academy, after making a phenomenal profit on graduate Brennan Johnson.

The Welshman was sold to Tottenham Hotspur for £47.5m after spending 14 years associated with the City Ground, working his way through the club’s ranks from the age of eight.

Steve Cooper had a lot to thank the academy graduate for due to his contribution to Forest’s promotion-winning season in 2021/22 - scoring 16 goals and providing nine assists - reinforcing the importance of giving aspiring youth players a chance to thrive in the first team.

Now that Johnson’s presence at the City Ground is just a memory, the next wave of talent could be set to emerge from the academy, with one name having an encouraging shot at a breakthrough under Cooper, in the form of Fin Back.

Who is Fin Back?

The promising right-back is one talent catching the eye at present, having gained valuable senior experience on loan at Carlisle United in League One.

Being the son of legendary England rugby international Neil Back, the 21-year-old is on the cusp of a breakthrough with the ball at his feet rather than following in the footsteps of his father, showing positive signs in his push to make it at Forest.

This season isn’t the first time that the full-back has spent time at Carlisle, having joined the side last summer, however his season was interrupted by a hamstring injury that required surgery, halting his progression.

The versatile right-sided whiz, deployable in midfield and defence, has started all of the Blues’ fixtures so far in League One this campaign, highlighting how well thought of he is at the club and his ability to play at senior level.

What could the future hold for Fin Back?

Lauded as “excellent” by Carlisle manager Paul Simpson, Back is a player who has impressed during his successive spells at the club, playing in both League Two and League One.

As highlighted last term in League Two, the Englishman showcased his abilities in getting forward and defending on the right side of defence, traits that are desired by Cooper back at the City Ground.

Current right-back Serge Aurier is known for his presence in the final third, as supported by his two assists in seven appearances so far this season.

The signs are there that Cooper could seek his eventual heir to the Ivorian in Back, who excels in an identical role, with the manager said to already be a fan of the promising 21-year-old.

Simpson explained that the Welsh boss “really likes” the Forest academy hopeful, reinforcing that he is already on his radar to one day succeed at the City Ground.

With reference to Cooper’s expectations of Aurier, and what Back can offer in comparison, the full-back recorded two assists last term and created five big chances, as well as averaging 0.9 key passes and 2.4 tackles per game, via Sofascore.

It’s clear just how dynamic the young Englishman can be in transition on the flank, an element of his game that could place him in good stead to one day surpass Aurier at the City Ground.

While there is still a long way to go this season, and in his career, Back is certainly a name to watch in the years to come at Forest, with encouraging signs there if he can remain consistent in his progression.