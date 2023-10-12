Nottingham Forest have reaped the benefits of nurturing academy stars following their return to the Premier League, with graduates both giving back on the pitch and financially through departures over the past few years.

From Matty Cash to Brennan Johnson, Forest’s academy has witnessed some of their own generate huge profit back to the club due to their worth at the point of flying the next, while others continue to flourish at the City Ground.

Steve Cooper has utilised the academy for his own strengths, as Joe Worrall and Ryan Yates remain at the club as integral members of the squad, with plenty of talent waiting in the wings to follow in their footsteps.

Who is Kristian Clarke?

One name that has been brought to attention this week is that of 16-year-old academy midfielder Kristian Clarke, who is a key member of the Reds’ U18’s side.

Clarke arrived on Trentside as a 12-year-old from Exeter, and has since worked his way through the pathways of the academy at Forest to now find himself in a position of power behind the scenes.

This summer, it was revealed that the youngster had signed his first scholarship with the Tricky Trees, signalling the start of what could be a make-or-break journey for the starlet with reference to his trajectory to the Premier League.

It could be assumed that the teen has grasped the opportunities ahead of him with a tight grip, as he was this week named as the Forest representative in the Guardian’s ‘Next Generation 2023’ list, giving readers a hint on notable prospects to track the progression of.

In the article, journalist Will Unwin declared that the 16-year-old has ‘all the attributes required’ to become a ‘fine central midfielder’, which is the position he is predominantly deployed at for the U18’s.

A versatile player, the Englishman can play as both an attacking midfielder and in a deeper role, with the Guardian dubbing him a player that is ‘mobile, quick over short distances and comfortable on the ball’.

Having made 12 appearances in the U18 Premier League last term, where he also claimed a goal, the future looks to be bright for the starlet, who has plenty of inspiration to follow at the City Ground.

What could the future hold for Kristian Clarke?

Budding talents within Forest’s academy will have seen first hand just how far hard work can get you, with Johnson being integral to his club’s promotion, and playing a significant role in ensuring the Reds stayed up in their return campaign.

The forward - who scored 29 goals in 109 games for the club - left his familiar surroundings to make the £47.5m move to Spurs on deadline day this summer, completing his success story as an academy graduate to a multi-million-pound acquisition for a top club.

While Johnson has been the recent poster boy for academy stars at the City Ground, a player that Clarke in particular could model his future around is Yates, who plays in an identical position and took the same path the 16-year-old is hoping to walk.

Once lauded as a “culture-setter” by Cooper, the 25-year-old defeated the odds to remain as a favourite at Forest, amid prior criticism from his own support and the competition within the squad for places.

Yates is the ideal model for Clarke to study, with the teen sporting a similar ideology, as the Guardian describe him as a ‘popular member of the team’ due to his stand-out attitude within the academy.

Having now secured 170 appearances for his boyhood club, Yates continues to live his dream on Trentside, setting the standard for those who may follow him as all signs point to Clarke potentially being one that could tell a similar story in years to come.