Nottingham Forest, after opening their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth, are reportedly set to sign a Premier League defender with a medical already booked.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

The Reds have already had a busy transfer window, welcoming Nikolo Milenkovic, Elliot Anderson, Jota Silva and, most recently, Ramon Sosa among others. Handing Nuno Espirito Santo quite the boost in his first full season in charge, Forest will hope to see their side move away from any relegation concerns and into the comforts of the Premier League's mid-table.

Welcoming Sosa, the club's Chief Football Officer Ross Wilson told Forest's official website: "Ramón has been coveted by many clubs but was so clear in his desire to join Nottingham Forest.

“We could all feel his energy, emotion, pride and excitement to be here from the first minute he arrived. He can’t wait to get started and we are delighted that he is here with us.”

Even after signing the winger, however, those at the City Ground are not done there it seems. According to Fabrizio Romano, Nottingham Forest have now reached an agreement to sign Alex Moreno from Aston Villa after initial talks, with a medical already booked for the left-back.

Falling out of favour under Unai Emery amid competition from Lucas Digne and Ian Maatsen, a switch to fellow Midlands side Forest certainly makes sense for Moreno before the summer transfer window comes to a close on August 30.

Moreno could instantly compete with Aina

Adding depth may well be the key to unlocking survival for Forest once again this season. Of course, they've already done that by adding Sosa to an already-exciting frontline, but now they look set to follow that up by reinforcing their backline with the addition of Moreno. The experienced left-back, who earns a reported £35k-a-week, will undoubtedly give Ola Aina plenty to think about.

Premier League 23/24 P90 (via FBref) Alex Moreno Ola Aina Progressive Carries 2.78 2.82 Key Passes 0.96 0.59 Tackles Won 1.04 1.65 Ball Recoveries 3.48 5.16 Minutes 1,031 1,692

Matching Aina on the ball last season, despite struggling for similar minutes, Moreno's know-how should quickly prove to be an invaluable trait for Forest in search of turning their Bournemouth draw into a solid start to their Premier League campaign.

The Spaniard is now 31 years old, so although it's unlikely that he'll have the chance to feature week in week out, he could find himself at the centre of Forest's most important moments.

Reportedly sealing their seventh signing of a busy summer transfer window, Forest should be well positioned to navigate their way towards Premier League survival and potentially more under Espirito Santo this season.