With just a matter of hours remaining until the summer transfer window slams shut, Nottingham Forest have reportedly reached an agreement to sign an experienced reinforcement for Nuno Espirito Santo.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

Those in the Midlands have enjoyed a busy summer, welcoming the likes of Nikola Milenkovic, Ramon Sosa and Elliot Anderson and now look set to round things off in style. As the window closes, it's clear that Nuno has been handed a side capable of Premier League survival and more, with the likes of Sosa and Jota looking to make quite the impact.

Jota, of course, has already opened his account at the City Ground, equalising in an eventual cup exit courtesy of penalties against a tough Newcastle United side. The forward will now be looking to pick up where he left off in pursuit of his first Premier League goal.

With the deadline approaching, Silva now looks likely to be joined by a player who should only increase the chances of that Premier League goal arriving too.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Nottingham Forest have reached an agreement to sign James Ward-Prowse on an initial loan deal, with just the formal steps left to get the deal over the line once and for all. The West Ham United midfielder will arrive after just over one season at the London Stadium in what will be looked back on as a mixed move.

West Ham's loss will undoubtedly be Forest's gain, given Ward-Prowse's Premier League experience alongside his clear ability at this level.

"Fantastic" Ward-Prowse will unleash Morgan Gibbs-White

As if Morgan Gibbs-White isn't already at the centre of all the positive things that this Forest side do on a weekly basis, the arrival of Ward-Prowse should only unleash England's latest call-up even further. The 29-year-old enjoyed a solid debut campaign at West Ham, despite being shown the door this summer, with seven goals and 12 assists in all competitions.

Earning a reported £115k-a-week, that knack for goal involvements will make Forest's deal for the midfielder more than worthwhile, as Nuno welcomes a player who has previously earned the praise of former England boss Gareth Southgate.

Southgate said via Hampshire Live after calling Ward-Prowse up to the England squad in 2021: "He is a fantastic professional. That is why he has been able to hammer those games out.

"There is always an element of luck in having an injury-free run like that but you always know with James that he will do everything he can to get himself in the best condition that he can be in, to recover in the best possible way and to eat the right things. He is a very, very good professional."

Whilst the deal is an initial loan, it will be interesting to see whether Forest choose to pursue Ward-Prowse on a permanent basis at the end of the season.