Nottingham Forest have made an excellent start to the Premier League season and they will look to keep that form going right through to January, when they will strengthen their squad once more if recent reports are to be believed.

The Reds are unbeaten in their opening four games of the season, with Saturday’s shock 1-0 win over Liverpool being the highlight of this impressive start.

Related Nottingham Forest eye free agent with best in the world defensive metrics A defender who produced some impressive numbers last season could be set for a switch to Forest.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

After the victory over Liverpool, the week didn’t start in the best way for Forest, as their talisman, Morgan Gibbs-White was linked with a move to Manchester City. The midfielder has been in impressive form for a while now, so much so that the Blues have compiled a detailed dossier on him. City’s scouting network are said to be huge admirers of the player.

A recent report meanwhile has stated that Forest are among the teams interested in signing defender Oumar Solet on a free transfer. The defender left Red Bull Salzburg last weekend after his contract was terminated, and he could now be in line for a move to England, as Aston Villa, Wolves, and West Ham are also keen on landing the player.

While Nuno Espirito Santo looks to bolster his squad now, he and his transfer department also have their eyes on an attacker they would like to bring in during January.

Nottingham Forest agree likely deal to sign £17m+ star

According to Turkish media, relayed by Sport Witness, Nottingham Forest are looking to sign Galatasaray attacker Baris Alper Yilmaz when the January transfer window opens. The 24-year-old, who can play up front or out wide, was linked with a move to the City Ground in the summer but a move never worked out.

But Forest’s interest hasn’t disappeared, as they are said to have worked out an early agreement with the Turkish giants to sign the 24-year-old in the new year.

Galatasaray are looking to get a sizeable fee for the winger, wanting at least 20 million euros, which is roughly £17 million plus, meaning it will be a hefty transfer for the club’s sporting director, Ross Wilson, to work on. Whatever the price ends up, it seems Wilson is getting a head start on proceedings by agreeing everything before the window even opens.

Yilmaz joined Galatasaray in July 2021, and since arriving he has been a consistent member of their starting XI, chipping in with goals and assists. Last season, he scored six goals and recorded seven assists in 37 Süper Lig games, also making a hot start to the current campaign.

Barış Alper Yılmaz's 2024/25 Galatasaray stats Apps 8 Goals 4 Assists 1

His form has also earned him recognition on the international stage, as he’s been capped 21 times by Turkey and has scored two goals along the way. The versatile forward started all five of his country's games in Euro 2024, as they made it to the knockout stage.