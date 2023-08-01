Nottingham Forest have made contact to register their interest in a summer deal for Rosario Central star Alejo Veliz, according to Sky Sports reporter Gianluca Di Marzio.

Who is Alejo Veliz?

Veliz is naturally a centre-forward who has played his football with the Primera Division outfit since his childhood days, having graduated from the club’s academy to get promoted to the first-team last summer, and across all age levels, he’s so far made a total of 62 appearances.

The Argentina youth international still has another two years remaining on his contract, but having firmly established himself as Miguel Angel Russo’s top-performing offensive player during his debut season in the senior fold, he’s caught the eye of Steve Cooper in the Premier League.

However, Rosario’s president Gonzalez Belloso has sent a warning to potential suitors during a public interview by putting his foot down to claim that his 19-year-old prized asset won’t be going anywhere.

He said: “Gino’s transfer to Fiorentina gives us some fresh air. It improves our economic situation, and fills our coffers until next year. And that is why, now, our intention is to have Alejo Veliz stay here with us at the Gigante de Arroyito until December. He is not currently for sale.”

Are Nottingham Forest signing Alejo Veliz?

According to Di Marzio in a column for his website (via Sport Witness), Nottingham Forest have "initiated contacts" in the hope of securing the services of Veliz this summer.

The Reds are "interested" in a swoop for the striker and are "competing" with the likes of AC Milan and Torino to land him, and whilst the three potential suitors all aware of their target's €15m (£12m) release clause, it's stated that he could be sold for a "slightly lower" fee.

Nottingham Forest recently lost the services of Sam Surridge, who left the club to join Nashville SC, so Cooper will need to enter the market to find a suitable replacement in that centre-forward role, and after an impressive start to senior life in his homeland, Veliz could be the perfect candidate to succeed him.

The Lion Volt client posted 12 goal contributions (11 goals and one assist) in 23 Primera Division outings last season whilst recording 59 shots which was more than any other of his fellow teammates, via FBRef, showing how prolific he is in the final third.

The Midlands outfit’s target also holds a strong physical presence up top where he averaged 4.3 aerial wins per league game, so not only is he a threat with the ball at his feet but also in the air, making him a handful for the opposition’s defence to deal with.

Finally, Veliz is primarily a striker but he has additionally previously operated as an attacking midfielder in a very similar fashion to Brennan Johnson, so this versatility will no doubt be yet another attribute that the boss finds attractive and the teenager could be an exciting signing for the long-term future of the club should he put pen to paper.