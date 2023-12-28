Nottingham Forest are close to securing a January signing after it emerged that Nuno Espirito Santo's side are in advanced talks with the man in question, according to a report.

Nottingham Forest prepare for the transfer window...

Change has engulfed Nottingham Forest in recent times as Nuno has replaced Steve Cooper in the dugout; nonetheless, the East Midlands-based outfit defeated Newcastle United on Boxing Day to breathe new life into their faltering Premier League campaign.

Nonetheless, focus will soon turn to their endeavours in the January transfer window once the Tricky Trees conclude their next fixture against Manchester United on Saturday.

Following the clash against Erik ten Hag's outfit, Forest will have nine days before taking on Blackpool in the FA Cup, paving the way for some potential business to be done in that period. According to reports earlier this month, Sunderland midfielder Pierre Ekwah has emerged as a midfield target at the City Ground.

In more recent times, Genoa defender Radu Dragusin has also been mentioned in connection with Nottingham Forest as a prospective arrival by reports in Italy. The outlet claim that Tottenham Hotspur are also keen on the Romania international, who will not be allowed to leave for less than €25 million. Contact has been made regarding the 21-year-old; however, it is unclear whether either side would be willing to stretch to that fee.

Rumours may continue to do the rounds in the coming weeks concerning transfer dealings in the East Midlands as Nuno settles into life at the club. Now, he looks close to making a breakthrough on his first signing at the club in the form of an attacking player, according to a report.

Nottingham Forest closing in on Gelson Martins...

According to reports in Portugal, Nottingham Forest are closing in on the signing of AS Monaco winger Gelson Martins, who has just six months left to run on his contract at The Stade Louis-II.

Gelson Martins' time at AS Monaco (Transfermarkt) Appearances 129 Goals 16 Assists 14 Honours won - 0

Despite receiving advances from the United States and teams in Russia, it is believed that the former Portugal international is now in advanced talks to move to the City Ground on a permanent transfer.

Labelled "incisive" by former boss Diego Simeone, the 28-year-old hasn't featured for Monaco this term and joining compatriot Nuno on a new venture at Nottingham Forest could be the ideal tonic to get his career back on track. Despite his lack of involvement at the principality side, the Cape Verde-born wideman did show an eye for goal last campaign, recording around 1.1 shots on goal per game in Ligue 1 (Martins statistics - Sofascore).

The Tricky Trees could do with more options in the final third and it now appears that they have acted to strengthen a position where they have been fairly light on numbers heading into the second half of the season, so a move for Martins will be one to watch in the New Year.