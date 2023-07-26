Nottingham Forest are reportedly interested in Juventus defender Andrea Cambiaso, as Steve Cooper eyes star quality for his side ahead of the upcoming season.

Adding sufficient reinforcements this summer is integral to ensure that the Reds move away from the relegation zone, after leaving it to the penultimate game of the campaign to confirm safety.

Could Nottingham Forest sign Andrea Cambiaso?

As reported in Italy, both Forest and Tottenham are interested in Juventus left-back Cambiaso.

The report claims that the two Premier League sides have approached the Italian giants over the availability of the 23-year-old.

It’s added that Juve would expect a fee of at least €20m (£17m) for the youngster to allow him to depart.

How good is Andrea Cambiaso?

A product of Genoa’s academy, the defender was snatched by Juventus last summer after a series of loan spells around Italy.

Making a permanent exit to Turin didn’t halt the movements of the 23-year-old, who departed on loan last season to Bologna to gain added experience under the watch of the Bianconeri.

With his future at his new club unknown, fellow suitors have come knocking, which may see the Italian re-locate once more in his budding career.

The full-back made 32 appearances for Bologna last term, making the loan move a positive one in terms of his journey in Serie A.

For Forest, the signing of Cambiaso could be an encouraging coup, with the left-back showcasing the potential to be the dynamic defender that is required to spice things up at the City Ground.

Lauded as being “on fire” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the Juve youngster could be the perfect acquisition for Cooper to chase in the absence of Renan Lodi, who shone on the left side for the Reds last term.

The 25-year-old spent the year on loan in the Premier League from Atletico Madrid, before returning to Spain and being swiped up by Marseille shortly after his return.

The Brazilian added a host of quality to the squad, however, Cooper may have the opportunity to swoop for a player of similar potential in Cambiaso.

While the two are competent defenders as highlighted by their averages in their respective 2022/23 league campaigns, with the Italian averaging 2.36 tackles per 90 to Lodi’s 2.11, the 23-year-old showcased a more progressive side to his game.

As per FBref, the Forest target made an average of 74.24 touches per 90 for Bologna in comparison to their former left-back's mere 46.46, highlighting his desire to be involved in the game.

Influential in his progressive game, Cambiaso averaged 2.65 progressive carries and 3.44 progressive passes per 90 in Serie A, while maintaining a pass completion rate of 84.0%.

Despite being adored at the City Ground, Lodi’s numbers in the Premier League last term were incomparable to those of the Juve man, averaging a pass completion rate of 66.5% and making 1.26 progressive passes.

A prominent area of the Italian’s game is his eye for playmaking, evidenced through his average of 1.16 key passes per 90, presenting Cooper with the option to recruit added quality and a fresh outlet in defence.

With Spurs also watching the 23-year-old, the Welshman must act fast if he is to obtain the young talent.