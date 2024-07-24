In what could be their biggest move of the summer transfer window so far, Nottingham Forest have reportedly been offered the chance to sign a former Real Madrid star for free.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

The Reds have kept themselves busy this summer with additions such as Elliott Anderson and, most recently, Nikola Milenkovic as they look to hand Nuno Espirito Santo the chance to move his side away from Premier League relegation trouble and into the comforts of mid-table. Milenkovic's arrival is particularly impressive, with the former Fiorentina man coming in to replace Moussa Niakhate, who swapped Forest for Lyon this summer.

After welcoming the central defender, Chief Football Officer Ross Wilson told Forest's official website: “We are excited to welcome Nikola to Nottingham Forest today. He is a key part of our squad planning this summer and I know how enthusiastic he has been to join the club.

“We have long admired his performances with the Serbian national team, and in Serie A and European competitions for Fiorentina. We are delighted that he will bring his experience and qualities to Nottingham Forest.”

It looks as though experience could be the way forward too. According to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, Nottingham Forest have been offered the chance to sign James Rodriguez after the former Real Madrid star rescinded his contract at Sao Paulo. Now a free agent, Forest as well as the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa have been approached by Rodriguez's reps for the opportunity to seal a deal that could certainly steal plenty of headlines.

Rodriguez proved that he can still perform on the biggest stage this summer when he helped Colombia reach the Copa America final, where they eventually lost out to Argentina.

"Outstanding" Rodriguez could still be a difference-maker

A player who has played at the very top for both Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, Forest have quite the opportunity to sign an instant difference-maker in Rodriguez, who has proved in the past that he can also steal the show in the Premier League.

James Rodriguez in the Premier League Stats (Transfermarkt) Appearances 26 Goals 6 Assists 4

During his time at Everton, the playmaker earned plenty of praise from then-manager Carlo Ancelotti, who said via the Liverpool Echo: "It's football, the pitch is the same everywhere. But he has to adapt to his new team-mates and know their movements and his team-mates have to adapt to know his quality better. He did four days of training and his performance was outstanding. This is what he can do on the pitch."

The sheer thought of Rodriguez combining with Morgan Gibbs-White is enough to get behind the idea of Forest welcoming such a talent before the summer window slams shut at the end of the month. But, given how many clubs have been offered the same opportunity to sign one of the best free agents in the market right now, those at the City Ground may find it difficult to secure Rodriguez's signature.