Nottingham Forest have tabled an offer in an attempt to bring Spezia Calcio star Bartlomiej Dragowski to the Premier League, according to reports.

Who is Bartlomiej Dragowski?

Dragowski is naturally a goalkeeper who currently plies his trade at the Stadio Alberto Picco having moved there from Fiorentina last summer, and despite not being Leonardo Semplici’s official number one, he quickly established himself as first-choice between the sticks last season having made 34 appearances from 38 Serie A matches.

The Poland international still has another two years to run on his contract over in Italy, but having impressed during his debut season, he’s caught the eye of Steve Cooper, and it’s not the first time this summer that he’s been linked with a move to The City Ground.

Back in June, The Daily Mail reported that the Reds, Bournemouth and Southampton were all interested in striking a deal for the 25-year-old, but it was stated at the time that the former had instead made it their priority to try and complete a permanent swoop for Dean Henderson.

However, Football Insider have since revealed that whilst Manchester United’s shot-stopper wants to make the switch, the move is in jeopardy because they are still holding on to him which means that the boss could be forced to turn his attention towards alternatives, a process that he already appears to be underway with.

Are Nottingham Forest signing Dragowski?

According to Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb (via Sport Witness), Dragowski is currently "evaluating" offers that he has received, one being from Nottingham Forest and the other from Fenerbahce.

The Midlands outfit's interest is believed to have created "sirens", and whilst it's unknown as to whether the two parties are in talks, it's stated that "developments are expected soon", likely meaning that he is set to make an immient decision on his future, whether this be accepting one of the proposals in front of him or if he'd rather stay where he is.

Is Dragowski better than Henderson?

As previously stated, Nottingham Forest would be better off identifying other goalkeeping targets seen as a deal for Henderson is proving difficult, and it could well have worked out for the best for Cooper because Dragowski would actually be an upgrade on the Man United star despite being less of a high-profile name.

Sponsored by Mizuno, Spezia’s £21.5k-per-week earner last season kept a total of seven clean sheets which is one more than the six recorded by Henderson and he also made 112 saves from 164 shots on target against, giving him a success rate of 69.5% compared to the Red Devils ace’s 65.9%, making him a stronger option than the loanee.

Standing at 6 foot 2, Dragowski, who has been dubbed a “superman” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has an extremely strong range of passing having completed 99.5% of his short attempts and 98.1% of his medium passes last term, so has an eye for playing out from the back, and it would be massive coup should the boss be able to secure his services if he accepts the proposal in the coming weeks.