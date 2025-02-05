Having missed out on Yoane Wissa during the January transfer window, Nottingham Forest are now reportedly battling to sign a different Premier League forward who has been in fine form in recent weeks.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

Whilst it's easy to assume that a side which just scored a stunning seven goals against Brighton & Hove Albion need anything but attacking reinforcements, Chris Wood's age has far from reflected his form this season.

At 33 years old, the New Zealand striker has arguably been better than ever, scoring 17 Premier League goals this season, but that does not mean he can go on forever. Forest, perhaps more than most, seem to be well aware of that.

Those at the City Ground even reportedly turned their attention towards an eventual replacement for Wood during the January transfer window when they attempted to sign both Matheus Cunha and Brentford's Wissa. Although both deals failed to advance, the intention was certainly there and will likely remain as the summer transfer window approaches.