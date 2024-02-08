It is no secret that Nottingham Forest like to make new signings at any given opportunity. Since promotion back to the Premier League in May 2022, the club have brought in 34 new players with owner Evangelos Marinakis splashing out over £200m in the process.

Despite the club opting for a bold transfer strategy in recent times, they have previously utilised the facilities at The Nigel Doughty Academy to develop youngsters for the first team.

Players such as Ryan Yates, Joe Worrall and Brennan Johnson are just three examples of the quality of player that the club are capable of producing, with the latter departing the City Ground to join Tottenham Hotspur for a fee in the region of £47.5m last summer.

With the club being charged by the Premier League for breaching their FFP and profit and sustainability rules, the club may have to work on a shoestring budget over the next few transfer windows, with the Reds' academy potentially playing a crucial part in any new players that arrive within the first team setup.

Joe Gardner makes Nottingham Forest first team debut

Not many Forest fans would have heard of the name Joe Gardner up until last night. However, the 18-year-old came on in the 90th minute of the FA Cup fourth-round replay against Bristol City, replacing the injured Gonzalo Montiel.

The youngster featured throughout extra-time, impressing many including Reds boss Nuno Espírito Santo. When speaking to local media after last night's victory, Reds head coach Nuno, said: “He was so happy! Now he is going to realise what happened to him because it was tough when we put him on the pitch. He is a young boy who is working with us.

“He did well. He showed a spirit, a character and an energy. I’m very happy for him. I hope he has a fantastic career. I will try to help him as much as I can.”

Despite the youngster's impressive debut for his boyhood club, he might face an uphill battle trying to keep another Forest youngster out of the first-team squad in the near future.

Nottingham Forest's next big talent after Gardner

Despite only being 20 years of age, Costa Rican midfielder Brandon Aguilera has a huge future ahead of him at the City Ground. Aguilera, who joined the Reds from LD Alajuelense for £800,000 back in July 2022, is currently on loan at League One side Bristol Rovers and it hasn't taken him long to impress under the guidance of Matt Taylor.

Aguilera made his Rovers debut against Exeter City last weekend, with the attacking midfielder making an instant impact by firing home the winning goal in what was a close encounter.

Despite his brilliant strike, the Costa Rican also impressed with his all-round game during the victory. The young "baller" - as dubbed by Moussa Niakhate - claimed the Man of the Match award, whilst completing the most dribbles in the match with five and also winning the most fouls with the same amount.

Although he's predominantly a forward-thinking player, Aguilera contributed defensively, making three interceptions, two tackles and nine defensive recoveries.

After a positive start to life in England's third tier, the Forest faithful will be hoping he continues to impress and return to the first-team setup next season, following in the footsteps of the departed Johnson, who made a similar move to Lincoln City during the 2020/21 campaign.