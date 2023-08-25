Nottingham Forest have appeared as the frontrunners to sign Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi this summer, but they aren’t the only club interested in the Premier League.

How old is Callum Hudson-Odoi?

Hudson-Odoi is 22 years of age so should be playing football on a regular basis and entering some of the prime stages of his career, but that’s not the case because his future is extremely uncertain having been sent out on an unsuccessful loan to Bayer Leverkusen last season.

England’s former international’s contract is also set to expire in less than a year meaning that this window is Mauricio Pochettino’s ideal opportunity to cash in, something which looks likely considering he’s told chiefs that he wants to leave, whilst being yet to communicate with his manager since taking to the dugout.

The Blues’ left-winger already holds an existing connection to Steve Cooper having worked under him during his time with the Three Lions’ U17s, and The Evening Standard recently reported that the Reds had entered the running to sign him, alongside Everton and Fulham.

The Cottagers were believed to be leading the race, but with that move having since collapsed, the contest has really opened up, giving his other potential suitors a chance to swoop him, and there’s a possibility that he could be on his way to The City Ground.

Are Nottingham Forest signing Callum Hudson-Odoi?

According to TEAMtalk, Nottingham Forest are "emerging as favourites" to sign Hudson-Odoi, with Chelsea "open" to sanctioning his sale before the end of the window.

With Fulham and now also Everton's move for the attacker having "stalled", this leaves the "path clear" for Cooper to form a reunion with his ex-international starlet.

The Stamford Bridge academy product also had his brother, who is his agent, as an "interested observer" watching on from the stands at last week's match vs Sheffield United, further sparking speculation that he could be joining in the coming weeks.

How good is Callum Hudson-Odoi?

Nottingham Forest will know that Hudson-Odoi hasn’t been given a fair chance to prove what he’s capable of at Chelsea, but Cooper will know just how much potential he has to offer having previously been dubbed a “monster of a talent” by journalist Nizaar Kinsella, and he could the perfect manager to restart his career.

The Wandsworth-born talent has posted 89 goal contributions (48 goals and 41 assists) in 208 appearances since bursting onto the scene and could provide the boss with excellent versatility with his ability to operate everywhere across the frontline, alongside three roles in the midfield, as per Transfermarkt, making him a great option to have available should any unexpected injuries occur.

Pochettino’s £180k-per-week earner also knows what it takes to compete and be successful having helped to win five senior trophies for his boyhood club, including the likes of the Champions League, Europa League and the FIFA Club World Cup, so he could bring a much-needed winning mentality to the Midlands to achieve a place as high as possible in the table this season.