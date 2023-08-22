Nottingham Forest have entered the running to sign Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi, but a fresh report has revealed that he’s already agreed personal terms to join another club in the Premier League.

How old is Callum Hudson-Odoi?

Hudson-Odoi is 22 years of age and an academy graduate at Stamford Bridge having worked his way up through the various youth ranks to get promoted to the first team back in 2019, but having spent last season out on loan at Bayer Leverkusen, his future is up in the air.

The Blues’ left-winger will also be out of contract in less than a year meaning that the ongoing window will be Mauricio Pochettino’s final opportunity to cash in should he not want to risk losing him for free, and The Athletic have reported that the player wants to leave.

Football Transfers previously reported that the Reds are likely to be one of the favourites to land England’s former international should he depart with Steve Cooper having managed him during his time in the Three Lions setup, and there’s a chance that a reunion could be on the cards should the following update be believed.

Are Nottingham Forest signing Callum Hudson-Odoi?

According to The Evening Standard, Nottingham Forest and Everton have "entered the race" to sign Hudson-Odoi this summer, but it would appear that Fulham are currently in pole position to secure his services.

Chelsea's attacker has already "verbally agreed terms" to join Marco Silva's side as a result of being willing to take a "significant pay cut" to cut ties with his parent club, who are demanding a fee of £8m to sanction his sale, a price which the Cottagers don't want to meet.

How good is Callum Hudson-Odoi?

Nottingham Forest will know that Chelsea have never really given Hudson-Odoi a fair chance to prove what he’s capable of at senior level, but Cooper will know the ins and outs of his potential, so therefore, he could be the perfect manager to kickstart his career at The City Ground.

The Wandsworth-born talent has posted 89 goal contributions (48 goals and 41 assists) in 208 appearances since the start of his career, and he’s not only prolific in the final third because he also last season recorded an 86.9% pass success rate, showing he has strong link-up play with his fellow teammates around the opposition’s penalty area.

Sponsored by Adidas, the attacker, who has the versatility to operate in seven different positions across the grass, additionally has a great record when visiting the Midlands outfit having won both of the two matches that he was involved in, scoring once and assisting twice, as per Transfermarkt, so imagine what he could do if he was on the home side.

Pochettino’s “incredible” player, as dubbed by his former manager Frank Lampard, also has success running through his veins having secured five first-team trophies with the Blues, including the likes of the Champions League, Europa League and UEFA Supercup, so he could bring a much-needed winning mentality to NG2, and by the looks of things, a deal could be one to keep an eye on.