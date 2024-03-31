Nottingham Forest managed to leapfrog Luton Town out of the Premier League's relegation zone yesterday, after a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace at the City Ground.

Nuno Espírito Santo's side went behind early on after a brilliant strike from Eagles striker Jean-Philippe Mateta before a stunning looping header from Chris Wood secured a vital point for the Reds.

It looked for large spells as though Forest would fall to a 17th league defeat of the campaign, but former Magpies striker Wood came to the rescue once again as he has done so often for the Reds this season.

The encounter saw a few surprises, with Ola Aina included in the starting lineup for the first time since the 2-1 victory over Manchester United back in December, with the full-back enjoying a solid return to action.

However, it was another Reds player who returned and made the biggest impact, with the attacker looking threatening for the majority of the fixture for Nuno's side.

Callum Hudson-Odoi's stats against Crystal Palace

Attacker Callum Hudson-Odoi made his first start in three Premier League games, with the former Chelsea man taking his opportunity with both hands.

The 23-year-old featured for the entirety of the game, with the winger a constant outlet for Nuno's side - driving the Reds up the field, and relieving some of the pressure applied by Oliver Glasner's side.

His direct dribbling saw the Englishman have two shots, both on target and dealt with well by former Forest loanee Dean Henderson, with Hudson-Odoi also completing two of his four attempted dribbles past the opposition.

The forward completed 40 of the 49 passes that he attempted, at a completion rate of 82%, with three of the wideman's passes going into the final third and creating an attacking opportunity for the Reds.

Hudson-Odoi's stats vs Crystal Palace Statistics Tally Minutes played 90 Shots 2 Passes 40/49 (82%) Passes into final third 3 Duels won 4 Fouls won 2 Successful dribbles 2/4 (50%) Stats via FotMob

The youngster was a complete nuisance throughout the encounter, with Hudson-Odoi brilliant in and out of possession, with the 23-year-old winning four of his duels, whilst winning two fouls - allowing dangerous free-kicks to be delivered by the dangerous Morgan Gibbs-White.

After his impressive display, the attacker received a rating of 7.5/10 from Nottinghamshire Live Forest correspondent Sarah Clapson, with the attacker awarded the highest rating alongside Gibbs-White and Wood.

Why Callum Hudson-Odoi is now undroppable

Given his display against Palace yesterday, the "incredible" attacker, as previously described by Chelsea legend Frank Lampard, has surely staked his claim for a regular starting role under Nuno between now and the end of the season.

His ability to quickly transition defence into attack is a huge asset for the club, especially given the counter-attacking playstyle implemented since promotion back to the Premier League in 2022.

Gibbs-White and Brazilian defender Murillo are two of the first names on the teamsheet given their impressive campaigns in Forest's disappointing season, the latter of whom could be sold for a record fee. Indeed, it's been reported that clubs such as Arsenal and Chelsea are keen on the defender, a marker of just how crucial and impressive he's been since arriving in English football.

However, Hudson-Odoi has certainly proven his quality too, with the 23-year-old looking undroppable after his latest impressive display in the Garibaldi Red.

The £3m the club paid for him last summer is now looking to be an absolute bargain, with the attacker having the ability to single-handedly ensure survival for the club.