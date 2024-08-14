Nottingham Forest’s deal to sign Ramon Sosa appears to be edging ever closer to completion after weeks of various rumours and speculation.

The Paraguayan has made his intent to join the Reds clear, but no deal was agreed with his current side Tallares - yet journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Tuesday night that a £10m deal had been agreed for the 24-year-old.

He’s set to travel for his medical on Wednesday adding depth and firepower to Nuno Espírito Santo’s frontline ahead of the start of the Premier League campaign this weekend.

It looks as though he will join Jota Silva, Nikola Milenkovic, Elliot Anderson and Carlos Miguel who have all arrived at the City Ground this summer, with real hope of the Reds pulling clear of the drop zone after two near misses with relegation.

Sosa could also be joined on Trentside by another talent, potentially forming a deadly partnership with the talisman.

Nottingham Forest could land £30m ace this summer

Over the last couple of seasons, Forest have been very erratic with their dealings in the transfer market, signing a whole host of players to try and compete in England’s top flight.

However, this summer there has been an emphasis on quality over quantity, with a move for Porto’s Brazilian striker Evanilson an example of the calibre of player the club are targeting this window.

Journalist Romano confirmed earlier this week that the Reds had a proposal for the 24-year-old rejected, with fellow English side Bournemouth also interested in his services.

His quality is evident with his tally of 16 goal contributions in his 27 appearances in the Liga Portugal last season - with any deal expected to cost around the £30m mark.

While he would be another expensive addition for Evangelos Marinakis, he would certainly be an upgrade on the current options at the top end of the pitch, whilst also aiding one player currently plying his trade at the City Ground.

Why Evanilson would make Danilo unplayable for Forest

Brazilian midfielder Danilo has been an important part of the Forest squad after his £17.8m move from Palmeiras during the January transfer window back in 2023.

His best run of form came at the back end of the same campaign, scoring in three consecutive matches, including the victory over Southampton - which included a delightful assist from Morgan Gibbs-White.

Danilo’s rapid rise hasn’t gone unnoticed, with Manchester United registering interest in the 23-year-old, but it’s highly unlikely that the youngster will be leaving the City Ground this summer.

He would form an excellent partnership with compatriot Evanilson, with his ball-playing ability falling straight into the hands of the centre-forward should he move to the City Ground.

In the Premier League last season, Danilo registered a total of four goal contributions, whilst averaging 4.2 progressive passes per 90 - including 3.7 passes into the final third.

The former Palmeiras ace loves to play the ball into attacking areas where possible and with Evanilson the type of striker to run the channels, his movement could allow Danilo to pick out his compatriot and provide him with frequent opportunities in front of goal.

Danilo's stats per 90 in the Premier League (2023/24) Statistics Tally Games played 29 Goals + assists 4 Pass accuracy 78% Progressive passes 4.2 Progressive carries 1.1 Passes into final third 3.7 Take-on success 65% Stats via FBref

The midfielder also likes to beat a man himself, averaging 1.1 progressive carries per 90 last season, completing 65% of the take-ons that he attempted - showcasing his desire to progress the play and allow the attacking talents to create chaos.

Whilst a deal for Evanilson may be an expensive one, he would provide a consistent source of goals - crucial in the club’s attempts to avoid a third successive relegation battle.

He would be the next in a long line of Brazilians to make the move to the City Ground, following in the footsteps of Danilo and Murillo in being a fan-favourite on Trentside if he can produce the goods in front of goal.

With Sosa also looking set to arrive in the building, the Ttricky Trees' forward line could take on an exciting new look this season.