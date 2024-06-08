Nearly every Nottingham Forest fan will know the troubles the club have had filling the left-back position in recent years.

From Brazilian international Renan Lodi to fan favourites such as Yuri Ribiero and disaster signings like Dan Harding, the club have had it all when it comes to that role.

Fast-forward to 2024, the Reds have Harry Toffolo and Ola Aina as their only senior options, with the latter featuring out of position due to Neco Williams‘ excellent form at City Ground.

The Welshman won three consecutive Player of the Month awards during the 2023/24 season, which saw Nigerian, Aina having to play on the left-hand side of Nuno Espírito Santo’s defence, but not looking out of place in the process.

However, with the summer transfer window just weeks away Forest may be tempted to strengthen their squad once more, whilst being mindful of their current PSR situation.

A left-back may be high up on Nuno’s shopping list this summer, with his side already being linked with one talent who would undoubtedly improve defensively and in transition.

Nottingham Forest should reignite interest in talented full-back

In recent weeks, French outlet L’Equipe confirmed that Forest were rivalling Ligue 1 side Lille for the signature of left-back Bradley Locko.

The 22-year-old, who plies his trade for Stade Brestois, enjoyed an excellent 2023/24 campaign featuring 33 times in the league and starting 97% of their outings that season.

Locko managed to contribute with three assists in Ligue 1, subsequently being included in The Athletic’s Team of the Season - alongside teammate Pierre Lees-Melou.

However, the Reds aren’t alone in their pursuit of the £17m-rated Frenchman, with fellow Premier League sides Manchester United and Chelsea also credited with an interest in the talented full-back.

Whilst it’s unclear whether Nuno’s side are still actively trying to sign Locko, they must ramp up the efforts for the Brest left-back, with the youngster having the ability to allow one Forest player to rapidly progress on Trentside.

Why Locko could take Callum Hudson-Odoi to the next level

As demonstrated this season, winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has found his feet once again in the Premier League following his £3m transfer from Chelsea.

The 23-year-old moved to the City Ground last summer in a bid to reignite his career after a stop-start spell at Stamford Bridge because of various injuries and lack of form.

The Reds’ number 14 featured 29 times in the league during 2023/24, scoring eight goals, making him the club’s second top goalscorer behind striker Chris Wood.

Despite Hudson-Odoi’s excellent form, the signing of Locko this window would allow the forward to reach the next level and potentially increase his attacking output.

The Frenchman has excelled defensively in France this season winning three tackles per 90, whilst also achieving a tally of 1.2 interceptions per game.

However, he’s just as impressive with the ball at his feet, with Locko able to quickly transition and create opportunities for attackers in transition – a real key feature of Nuno’s system at Forest.

Bradley Locko's stats in Ligue 1 during 23/24 Statistics Tally Games 33 Pass accuracy 83% Progressive passes 4 Progressive carries 2.6 Successful take-ons 1.7 Tackles 3 Interceptions 1.2 Stats via FBref

The “monster” 22-year-old, as described by one scout, boasts an 83% pass completion rate, averaging four progressive passes but also averaging 1.7 successful take-ons in the process, demonstrating his ability to drive forward with the ball.

Given the current PSR situation on Trentside, the Reds will have to conduct shrewd business if they are to improve their squad during the off-season.

However, Locko has demonstrated excellent abilities that would undoubtedly bolster the left-back position and improve Hudson-Odoi’s chances of creating opportunities in the attacking third tenfold.