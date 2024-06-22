Since promotion to the Premier League, Nottingham Forest have had their fair share of players who have tried to fill the void at left-back.

Players such as Harry Toffolo, Renan Lodi and Nuno Tavares have all tried to cement their place on the left-hand side of the Reds’ defence, with the Brazilian loanee coming the closest to being the long-term full-back on Trentside.

However, the club decided not to permanently sign him after his temporary stint at the City Ground, leaving a gaping hole in the side which desperately needs filling.

Ola Aina has attempted to take over the role, operating in an unnatural role, usually featuring as right-back, but filling in for Nuno Espírito Santo during 2023/24.

However, this summer, his side could finally land the perfect player to nail down the left-back position on Trentside.

Nottingham Forest reignite interest in talented defender

According to L’Equipe via Sport Witness, Nottingham Forest have re-entered the race to sign Stade Brestois left-back Bradley Locko.

The 22-year-old, who plies his trade in France, enjoyed an excellent 2023/24 campaign featuring 33 times in the league and starting 97% of their outings that season.

Locko managed to contribute with three assists in Ligue 1, subsequently being included in The Athletic’s Team of the Season - alongside teammate Pierre Lees-Melou.

However, the Reds aren’t alone in their pursuit of the £17m-rated Frenchman, with fellow Premier League sides Manchester United and Chelsea also credited with an interest in the talented full-back.

Given their recent interest in Locko, the Reds shouldn’t waste any time in securing his services, with the youngster having the ability to be a massive upgrade on a player currently within the Forest squad.

Why Locko would be an upgrade on Aina

After joining on a free transfer last season, Nigerian full-back Aina has succeeded more than any Forest fan could ever have predicted -

excelling in an unnatural role at left-back.

However, despite his excellent form in his 22 Premier League appearances, if Nuno’s side are to reach the next level and avoid a relegation battle next season, they will need to invest in a new talent, with Locko the perfect upgrade on Aina.

In Ligue 1 last season, the Frenchman managed nearly two times the amount of progressive passes and 30 more progressive carries - demonstrating his abilities at playing the ball forward, benefiting the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi and Anthony Elanga.

He’s also managed a better pass completion rate, whilst being just as impressive out of possession, with the “monster” as dubbed by scout Daniel Scouting on X, winning over two times more tackles and interceptions than the current Reds man.

How Aina & Locko compare in 2023/24 Statistics Aina Locko Games 22 33 Goals + assists 2 3 Progressive passes 68 129 Progressive carries 53 83 Pass accuracy 75% 83% Tackles 47 97 Interceptions 18 40 Stats via FBref

As you can see in the table above, the potential is there for the Tricky Trees target to offer more than the former Chelsea man in and out of possession, with his progressive passing and fantastic defensive work.

Aina has been an excellent player for Nuno since his return from AFCON, but, with a player of Locko’s quality available for such a low figure, it would be a huge mistake if Nuno let the talented youngster slip through his grasp.