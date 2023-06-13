Nottingham Forest will need to further improve their Premier League squad this summer after securing another season in the top flight with a new update now emerging from a reliable source on a potential replacement for one of Steve Cooper's outgoing stars at the City Ground.

What's the latest on Forest's interest in Carlos Augusto?

According to Italian journalist and transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Nottingham Forest are competing with Inter Milan to secure the signing of Monza left-back Calors Augusto.

Romano revealed on Sunday evening: "Inter will continue talks with Monza for Carlo Augusto next week. He’s concrete target as new left back — no issues on personal terms.

"Nottingham Forest also appreciate the Brazilian LB but Inter are now ahead."

Who would Carlos Augusto replace in the Forest team?

Whilst Inter may be ahead in the race to sign Augusto this summer, there is no doubt that the Brazilian talent would be a huge asset to Steve Cooper next season, especially after the news that Renan Lodi's return to the City Ground looking unlikely.

Journalist Jacque Talbot took to Twitter to confirm every Nottingham Forest fan's fear with the popular left-back looking to play Champions League football next season:

"Exc: Renan Lodi doubtful to make a Premier League return for next season."

As a result, the potential of signing Augusto - who Forest reportedly value at £8m - could not come at a better time for the Garibaldi Reds and if they could entice him to make the move to the Premier League he would be the dream replacement for Lodi.

Over 35 Serie A appearances, the 24-year-old gem - hailed "impressive" by journalist Josh Bunting - has scored six goals, registered five assists and created five big chances, as well as averaging 62.1 touches, 2.1 tackles, 2.1 clearances and 5.2 duels won per game.

That ensures that the full-back compares favourably to the aforementioned Lodi, with the Atletico Madrid loanee providing just one assist and no goals in the most recent campaign as well as creating just one big chance, having also averaged only 43.4 touches, 1.9 tackles, 2.1 clearances and 4.6 duels won per game from his 28 league outings.

Not only that, Augusto ranks in the top 20% of his positional peers across the top five European leagues for non-penalty goals, shots on goal, aerial duels won and pass completion, proving that he is a solid all-rounder on the left flank with clear attacking ability and solid defensive traits too.

Securing the services of a player like Augusto who is not only consistent from a defending standpoint but isn't afraid to break the lines in attacking opportunities could significantly improve Forest next season as they will endeavour to compete more comfortably and avoid another relegation scrap at the bottom of the top flight table.

With that being said, the signing of Augusto could soften the blow of losing Lodi for Cooper next season and is definitely a move to watch for the City Ground faithful this summer.