Nottingham Forest are ready to turn their attention to the transfer window, as Steve Cooper prepares for a busy summer in charge.

The reds will aim to make improvements over the break to ensure they can cement their stay in the Premier League for another season, after confirming their safety in the penultimate fixture.

Latest news links a Serie A ace with a potential move to the City Ground this summer.

What’s the latest on Carlos Augusto to Nottingham Forest?

As reported by Fabrizio Romano earlier this week, Monza left-back Carlos Alonso has emerged as a potential target for Forest.

"Nottingham Forest also appreciate the Brazilian LB but Inter are now ahead," the Italian transfer guru revealed in an update on Twitter.

With one year remaining on his contract, Monza risk losing the 24-year-old next summer for free, sparking news that they could cash in on his talents this window to gain profit, with Inter leading the race.

What could Carlos Augusto offer to Nottingham Forest?

Once hailed as “impressive” by journalist Josh Bunting, the Brazilian has impressed in Serie A this campaign for his contributions to Monza’s attack.

The left-back found the net six times this season, as well as assisting five goals for his teammates in a joyous term for the Italian club following their promotion from Serie B last summer.

Despite having contact with Inter Milan, the 24-year-old could be a perfect fit for Forest if a deal can become more concrete between the two parties.

Ranking in the top 5% of full-backs in Europe in terms of non-penalty goals, averaging 0.18 per 90 via FBref, to cement the abstract element the defender can bring to his game.

It’s a playing style lauded by managers in the Premier League to have full-backs capable of being attacking savvy, making Augusto a suitable fit for the Reds.

When comparing the left-back to current Forest defender Harry Toffolo, his form this season indicates that the Brazilian could be Cooper’s answer to a significant upgrade on the Englishman to boost the overall quality of his side.

Putting his attacking quality aside, the £12k-per-week target averages 2.13 tackles per 90 to the 27-year-old’s 1.63 per 90, as well as winning a total of 56% of his duels in Serie A this campaign to the Forest man's 50%.

While his goal contributions are glaringly impressive, his general activity on the ball proves that he would be a more influential figure to Cooper’s plans than his current options.

As per FBref, the Monza gem averages 50.18 attempted passes per 90 with Toffolo averaging considerably less with 37.05 per 90, highlighting the Forest target’s desire to make a difference on the ball.

With Inter reportedly in the lead to capture the Brazilian’s signature, only time will tell if Forest can turn the tide, however, there is no denying that the 24-year-old would be a significant upgrade in the club’s squad.