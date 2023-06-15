Nottingham Forest are ready to make improvements as the transfer window officially opens, with a Premier League youngster linked with a move to the City Ground.

Steve Cooper isn’t expected to sign another 22 players as he did last summer, but reinforcements must be made if Forest are to continue their stay in the top-flight.

The Reds left it late to secure their Premier League survival this season, confirming their status next campaign in the penultimate fixture, however, the latest transfer link could bolster their chances of extending their stop-over.

What’s the latest on Carlos Borges to Nottingham Forest?

As reported by ESPN, Forest are interested in signing Manchester City academy star Carlos Borges.

The report claimed that sources close to the site have revealed talks between the player and club are at a ‘preliminary stage’, with it being possible that the player extends at City before going out on loan.

The treble winners value their teenage prospect at £11m, with it being ‘unclear’ whether the club would be willing to let the talent leave permanently.

What could Carlos Borges offer to Nottingham Forest?

Having been hailed as “phenomenal” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the Portuguese gem has been an explosive figure in the club’s academy this season.

With Forest finding the net just 38 times in 38 games, there’s no surprise that Borges has caught the eye of Cooper, having enjoyed a lucrative goal-scoring campaign.

In 33 appearances in all competitions, the 19-year-old has scored 29 goals in the Premier League 2, the EFL Trophy and UEFA Youth League, as well as recording a monstrous 18 assists, via Transfermarkt.

The youngster is deployed primarily on the left wing for City’s academy and could be a vital asset to the City Ground if the two clubs can reach an agreement this summer.

Acting as a live wire on the flank, the former Sporting CP graduate could form a wicked partnership with Morgan Gibbs-White, who is the Reds' prime creator.

Named as Forest’s ‘creator-in-chief’ by The Telegraph’s John Percy, Gibbs-White has all the skills to unlock a forward and could take his game to another level if paired with an outlet as strong in the final third as Borges.

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers star averaged 1.9 key passes per game this campaign, as well as recording eight assists and creating nine big chances, as per Sofascore.

Having a wide player ahead of him as confident and daring as the Sintra-born gem could ignite Forest with a new attacking outlet and explosive duo going into the new season.

Recording such numbers suggests that the 19-year-old prodigy is ready to assert himself on the Premier League, and with City not having the capacity to accommodate his development on a first-team basis, Forest could provide the perfect area for him to excel.