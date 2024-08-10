Nottingham Forest have made contact to sign a new midfielder this summer as they look to bolster their ranks ahead of the new Premier League season, it has been reported.

Nottingham Forest face kind opening fixtures

After facing Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City in their opening run of the 2023/24 campaign, Nuno Espírito Santo's side have been handed much kinder fixtures to kick off the 2024/25 Premier League season.

The Garibaldi kick off the campaign at the City Ground against Bournemouth, who are in the process of selling their star striker to Tottenham. That is followed by a trip to newly promoted Southampton before a Midlands derby against Wolves, who have also sold two of their key figures this summer.

Trips to Liverpool, Chelsea and Brighton follow as well as home ties with Crystal Palace and Fulham, but unlike 12 months ago, there is a chance for Forest to build some real early momentum in the campaign and pull well clear of the drop zone, something that they only managed to avoid on the final day of last season.

Nottingham Forest's opening run of Premier League fixtures Gameweek Opponent 1 Bournemouth (H) 2 Southampton (A) 3 Wolves (H) 4 Liverpool (A) 5 Brighton (A) 6 Fulham (H) 7 Chelsea (A)

The easier start to the season will also give Forest time to assess their squad and add new faces to it between now and the transfer deadline on August 30th, with reports suggesting that several more signings could yet arrive at the City Ground before the window slams shut. Now, they have been linked with a move to sign a man once tipped to be going to the very top.

Nottingham Forest chase £12m Milan man

That comes with reports in Italy claiming that Nottingham Forest are one of a trio of Premier League sides chasing AC Milan midfielder Yacine Adli ahead of the transfer window closing.

The Frenchman came through the ranks at PSG before Bordeaux snapped him up, only for Milan to come calling for his services two years later. Now 24-years-old, he has not lived up to his early potential yet, where he was considered by some to be the next big thing in French football.

Adli’s former Bordeaux Manager Paulo Sousa dubbed him “the new Zinedine Zidane for his technical qualities” during his time with the now fourth-tier side.

But now the Frenchman, who is yet to be capped at senior international level, is down to the final two years of his £16,000 a week deal at San Siro, and has started just one pre-season friendly under new boss Paulo Fonseca, leading reports in Italy to suggest that he is no longer wanted in Milan.

The Premier League is a different matter though; they claim that Brentford have already approached the Rossoneri over a potential deal, while Nottingham Forest and Leicester City have also made contact for his services.

He would not be an expensive risk to take, with AC Milan reportedly setting his price tag at a "negotiable €14m" (£12m), which could prove excellent value for money should any side finally be able to extract his much promised talent out of him.