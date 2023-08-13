Nottingham Forest are “long-term admirers” of Southampton striker Che Adams, but a reliable journalist has revealed that another club are the first to submit an official bid.

Where does Che Adams come from?

Adams was originally born in Leicester but has been on the south coast since 2019 having moved there from Birmingham City. He’s since gone on to make 147 senior appearances, but after dropping down to the second tier, there’s a possibility he could be set to depart.

The Scotland international’s contract is set to expire in less than a year meaning that now is Russell Martin’s final opportunity to cash in should he not want to risk losing last season’s second-highest goalscorer for free, and he’s already got a potential suitor waiting for him in Steve Cooper, though it’s not the first time he’s been credited with an interest.

Back in August 2022, Football Insider reported that the Reds had opened talks to sign the 27-year-old centre-forward, and whilst a deal obviously failed to materialise at the time, Evangelos Marinakis looks set to be willing to take a second bite of the cherry with the hope of successfully bringing his target back to the Premier League.

Are Nottingham Forest signing Che Adams?

Taking to Twitter X, The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath revealed that Nottingham Forest have been keeping tabs on Adams for a while, but admitted that they are set to face stiff competition this summer with Bournemouth, who have already tabled an offer. He wrote:

“Southampton striker Che Adams subject to approach from Bournemouth (approx £13m) and there has been interest in structured deal from Everton. Nottingham Forest long-term admirers of Scotland international #SaintsFC #AFCB #EFC #NFFC More on @TeleFootball.”

How many goals has Che Adams scored?

Across all competitions last season, Adams racked up 13 goal contributions (ten goals and three assists) in 35 appearances which shows just how prolific he can be in the final third, therefore it would be a huge boost for Cooper should he sign the striker up at Nottingham Forest.

The St. Mary’s “phenomenon”, as dubbed by his former manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, also recorded 47 shots over the course of the previous campaign which was higher than any other of his fellow teammates, via FBRef, not to mention that he’s an ideal target man having averaged 2.2 aerial wins per top-flight game.

Furthermore, the £30k-per-week earner would provide the boss with wonderful versatility having operated everywhere across the frontline and even as an attacking midfielder since the start of his career, as per Transfermarkt, making him a great option to have in the building should any injury cover be needed in a role that isn't his natural one.

Finally, Adams shares the same agent, Unique Sports Group, as Brennan Johnson, so this existing connection that his representative already has to the club could potentially give the hierarchy a small advantage should they decide to try and push to get a deal over the line ahead of their fellow competitors in the final weeks of the window.