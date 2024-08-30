Nottingham Forest are reportedly closing in on the signing of an "explosive" new forward signing alongside their deal for James Ward-Prowse, with another deadline day move on the cards.

The Reds are believed to be pushing hard to complete the signing of Ward-Prowse from West Ham, in what has the potential to be a superb piece of business by the club. The 29-year-old is now a hugely experienced Premier League player, making a total of 381 appearances in the competition, and former Hammers boss David Moyes has even called him "world-class".

"James Ward-Prowse is world class. He is the best around and has been for a long time. Two assists today, he’s got nine all season in all comps, more than any other Premier League player, it’s a nightmare for defenders. He is the best around and has been for a long time."

The hope is that Ward-Prowse is named a Forest player by the time the summer transfer window slams shut late on Friday evening, in a move that would instantly improve their chances of avoiding relegation back to the Championship this season.

Away from the Englishman, it looks as though the Reds could seal another piece of business in the remaining hours of the window, following an exciting new claim that has dropped.

Nottingham closing in on "explosive" player

According to a fresh update from TEAMtalk, Nottingham Forest are now close to signing Lyon youngster Ernest Nuamah on deadline day, completing a last-gasp move to add to their attacking options.

The Reds are set to beat Premier League rivals Fulham and Everton to the 20-year-old's signature, after the Blues "held positive talks with the player’s agents and they were briefly favourites", only for Nottingham Forest to nudge in front and present a contract offer. The report goes on to add that "Nuamah’s representatives ‘like’ Forest’s offer" and a deal is now close to completion.

The young forward could be a brilliant addition for Nuno Espirito Santo, as he looks for further attacking quality to give him more quality and depth in the final third, as legs tired as the season goes on. The Ghanaian is admittedly still a very young player who is raw, but he has been lauded by former club Nordsjaelland, who once said of him: “Nuamah has gone through an explosive development, and the great interest means that we feel privileged to have had him in the team throughout the initial part of the season, where he also managed to make a decisive difference."

If Forest could end the summer window by bringing in both Nuamah and Ward-Prowse, it would signal a strong period in the market overall, with the former scoring 20 goals in 49 appearances for Nordsjaelland, as well as netting three times in 12 caps for Ghana, showing that he is already making an impact at international level.