Nottingham Forest rescued a point on their travels to secure a 2-2 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League at the AMEX on Sunday. Ramon Sosa came off the bench to score the equaliser in the 70th minute, finding the back of an empty net from Jota Silva's square pass, after goals from Jack Hinshelwood and Danny Welbeck had put the hosts in front despite Chris Wood's early penalty.

Morgan Gibbs-White was sent off for a second bookable offence in the second half and Nuno Espirito Santo will now need other players to step up in his absence next time out.

The Tricky Trees could also make further additions to their attacking options, to cover and provide competition for the likes of Gibbs-White, Anthony Elanga, and Callum Hudson-Odoi, by dipping into the market in January.

Latest Nottingham Forest transfer news

According to CaughtOffside, Nottingham Forest are 'closely monitoring' Galatasaray forward Baris Yilmaz ahead of the upcoming January transfer window. The report claims that fellow Premier League teams Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur are also eyeing up the talented winger, which means that it will not be a straightforward deal for the club to pursue.

It states that Galatasaray are looking to rake in a fee of around €30m (£25m) for the 24-year-old sensation, yet it remains to be seen whether or not any of the aforementioned clubs are willing to pay that.

CaughtOffside does, however, reveal that Brighton are planning to offer around €25m (£21m) for the Turkey international after the turn of the year, but that would be €5m below the Super Lig champions' valuation.

For now, Forest are said to be keeping tabs on Yilmaz's progress with Galatasaray and are interested in the Turkish whiz, as a potential target for the next transfer window.

Why Nottingham Forest should sign Baris Yilmaz

The exciting 24-year-old star's impressive start to the 2024/25 campaign could be why the Tricky Trees are showing an interest in bringing him to England next year.

Yilmaz has fired in four goals and created three 'big chances' for his teammates in six appearances in the Super Lig so far this term for Galatasaray. Meanwhile, no Nottingham Forest midfielder or winger has struck more than once in the Premier League.

This suggests that, on current form, the right winger, who can also play up front, would provide Nuno with a significant goalscoring boost from the flank.

23/24 season Yilmaz (Super Lig) Elanga (Premier League) Hudson-Odoi (Premier League) Appearances 28 25 20 Goals 6 5 8 Big chances created 10 14 4 Assists 6 9 1 Key passes per game 1.2 0.9 1.2 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the Turkey international also stacked up fairly well against Elanga and Hudson-Odoi at league level last term, outscoring the former and providing more creativity than the latter.

Back in April, Kayserispor coach Ilker Puren claimed that the winger's level of performance is "close to Phil Foden" and that he will play in the Premier League because of his positional intelligence and his physical attributes.

That is staggering praise for Yilmaz, given Foden racked up 19 goals and eight assists in the Premier League last season, and illustrates why he would be an exciting addition to Forest's squad moving forward.