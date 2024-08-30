Nottingham Forest’s deadline day is well underway, with the club wasting no time in making various key additions to the squad.

The club have already agreed a €15m (£12.6m) deal with Benfica for centre-back Morato, whilst also reaching an agreement to sign midfielder James Ward-Prowse on a season-long loan from West Ham United.

It’s not the first time the Reds have been linked with a move to sign the Brazilian defender, with the club targeting a move for the 23-year-old last summer, but were eventually priced out of a move.

As for Ward-Prowse, his loan move could be a great deal, providing injury cover for Danilo, whilst bringing excellent set-piece quality to help aid Nuno Espírito Santo’s side in attacking areas.

However, despite the recent flurry of activity, more incomings are expected at the City Ground before tonight’s deadline, highlighting the ambition of owner Evangelos Marinakis.

A deal for one player seems to be heading in the right direction, potentially taking the Reds’ deadline-day incomings to three.

Nottingham Forest closing in on deal for exciting talent

According to German outlet BILD, Nottingham Forest are edging closer to a deal to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush before the 11pm deadline.

It was confirmed yesterday that the club had made a third bid for the Egyptian forward, with the Bundesliga outfit holding out for €30m (£25m) to part ways with the talent who scored 17 goals in all competitions last season.

The latest report from BILD claims that ‘concrete negotiations are underway’ over a move for Marmoush, with the 25-year-old wanting a move to the Premier League this summer.

The Reds have been hunting for a striker in the last couple of weeks, with Eddie Nketiah and Santiago Gimenez both on their shortlist, but it appears Marmoush could be the chosen one, potentially forming an excellent partnership with one of the other new additions.

Why Marmoush would be deadly with Ward-Prowse

As previously mentioned, Ward-Prowse is edging closer to a move to the City Ground, with the 29-year-old set for a medical later on this afternoon.

He could be a brilliant piece of business on a temporary deal, bolstering the club’s midfield department, whilst also providing ammunition to the forward line.

The former Southampton ace registered eight assists in the Premier League last season, with his set-piece delivery falling into the hands of the attackers - none more so than potential new addition Marmoush.

Ward-Prowse is a superb option in possession, completing 83% of the passes he attempted in the Premier League last season, with an average of 4.3 progressive passes per 90 - showcasing his ability to play the ball into forward areas, handing the Egyptian with a plethora of opportunities in front of goal.

James Ward-Prowse's stats in the PL (2023/24) Statistics (per 90) Tally Games played 37 Goals + assists 15 Pass accuracy 83% Progressive passes 4.3 Passes into final third 4.1 Crosses completed 5.7 Key passes completed 1.9 Stats via FBref

He’s also averaged 5.7 completed crosses per 90 alongside 1.9 key passes, further demonstrating his talents at providing chances to the forward line, allowing Marmoush to have the best chance of being a success on Trentside.

The deal for the Frankfurt talent could finally spell the end of the club’s hunt for a new talisman, with the 25-year-old having the ability to add that needed cutting edge to Nuno’s frontline.

It may be another expensive addition at around the £25m mark, but he would provide that top-level forward that the Reds have been searching for - further boosting Forest’s chances of pulling clear of any relegation battle during the 2024/25 campaign.