Nottingham Forest are "confident" of avoiding further FFP issues this summer even without selling their very best players, thanks to a £25m injection of cash through an imminent transfer, it has been reported.

Forest walking financial tightrope

Having spent liberally since promotion to the Premier League was achieved back in 2022, Forest felt the full force of the Premier League's financial fair play rules this season.

Nuno Espírito Santo's side were docked four points for breaching the regulations, after "an independent commission found Forest's losses to 2022-23 breached the threshold of £61m by £34.5m". Though Forest contested the decision, their appeal was dismissed.

It left them fighting for their Premier League lives, and they only clinched survival on the final day of the season ahead of Luton Town and Burnley. But this summer threatened to be equally difficult, with early reports suggesting that more sacrifices would have to be made to keep them afloat and the Premier League lawmakers from the door of the City Ground.

There were fears that the likes of Morgan Gibbs-White or Murillo, both of whom starred for the Reds last season, may be forced to leave as a result of financial fair play issues. Now though, they and their fans have been handed a boost in that regard.

Forest confident of compliance

That is because reliable Forest correspondent John Percy has revealed that Forest will not have to sell either of their star men for financial fair play reasons.

Though the Midlands club still need to raise around £20m, the "amount required is understood to be lower than first estimated" in order to be compliant, and the club "are aiming to meet the £20 million figure before June 30 with the sales of fringe players".

The sale of midfielder Orel Mangala will help and provide a much needed cash injection, with his £25m departure to Lyon set to become the club's second-highest sale ever after a successful loan spell with the French side.

Nottingham Forest record sales Player Fee Year left Brennan Johnson £45m 2023 Orel Mangala £25m 2024* Britt Assombalonga £15m 2017 Matty Cash £13m 2021 Oliver Burke £13m 2017

Meanwhile, it is added that "former captain Joe Worrall, goalkeepers Matt Turner and Odysseas Vlachodimos, Lewis O’Brien, Emmanuel Dennis and Josh Bowler are available and could bring in further profit", with Ipswich Town rumoured to be eyeing a move for O'Brien.

Despite this, it is claimed that "one sale may be required this summer to guarantee financial stability over future seasons" when it comes to their key men, even if it makes little difference to this summer.

Meanwhile, "significant offers for their players would have to be assessed", it is added, despite the club not necessarily needing to sell for immediate safety, but rather to allow them to keep spending this summer and beyond.