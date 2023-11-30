Nottingham Forest are plotting a January swoop to sign a new striker who is currently playing his football overseas, according to a fresh report that has emerged.

Steve Cooper's striker options running thin...

The Reds have Taiwo Awoniyi, Chris Wood and Divock Origi as their natural options at centre-forward as it stands so usually there wouldn’t be any need to enter the market to find further reinforcements, but the former has recently suffered a huge blow.

During the international break, Awoniyi sustained a serious groin injury, and having immediately undergone surgery to rectify his problem, Steve Cooper will now need to find a suitable replacement because his striker is set to be on the sidelines for months.

The City Ground manager has turned his attention towards Wolfsburg’s Jonas Wind, who has made a total of 54 appearances for his side since joining them from FC Copenhagen back in January 2022 (Transfermarkt - Wind statistics).

The Denmark international has firmly established himself as Niko Kovac’s overall best-performing player so far this season with a match rating of 7.41 (WhoScored - Wolfsburg statistics), and the 24-year-old’s impressive form has caught the eye in the Midlands.

Evangelos Marinakis eyeing Jonas Wind

According to Football Insider, Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Wind at the start of next year, though he's not the only candidate that the board are considering bringing to the Premier League in January.

"Nottingham Forest have set their sights on signing Wolfsburg striker Jonas Wind ahead of the January window, sources have told Football Insider. It is believed the 24-year-old is one of several options being looked at as the new year approaches."

Cooper could land "great talent" in Wind

Across all competitions this term, Wind has posted 13 contributions (ten goals and three assists) in 14 appearances, showing how prolific he can be in the final third, so there’s no doubt it would be a coup if he was to put pen to paper at Nottingham Forest.

Standing at 6 foot 2, Hvidovre’s native has recorded 32 shots over the course of the current campaign which is more than any of his fellow teammates (FBRef - Wolfsburg statistics), highlighting his constant desire to hit the back of the opposition’s net even if the end product doesn't always come to fruition.

Position Played Number Of Appearances Centre-Forward 159 Second Striker 17 Attacking Midfield 4 Left Winger 1 (Data via Transfermarkt)

In terms of experience, Kovac’s talisman has plenty of it having represented his country at the likes of the World Cup and the Euro’s, whilst competing in the Europa League for his club, so he knows what it takes to achieve big things and be successful at a high level.

Considering all of the positive qualities that he has, Wind is a “great talent”, as hailed by football scout Jacek Kulig, and with the difference he could make under Cooper, this is a no-brainer of a deal to pursue should the right opportunity present itself in January.