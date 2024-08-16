Nottingham Forest have already turned their attention towards a defensive reinforcement after agreeing a deal for Ramon Sosa.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

Those in the Midlands have enjoyed a solid summer window, balancing the books through the sales of Orel Mangala and Moussa Niakhate, and welcoming reinforcements in the form of Carles Miguel, Nikola Milenkovic and Elliot Anderson. It seems as though they may not be done on the incomings front either, with Talleres winger Sosa next through the door.

The 24-year-old will join the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi and Anthony Elanga in Nuno Espirito Santo's impressive list of attacking options ahead of his first full campaign in charge. The former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss may not just see his frontline improve though, with one particular defender now reportedly being considered.

According to TyC Sports via Sport Witness, Nottingham Forest are now considering a first offer to sign Gonzalo Montiel on a permanent basis from Sevilla following his loan spell in the Midlands last season. A World Cup winner, Sevilla will reportedly decline any offers below the €9m (£8m) mark for their right-back this summer.

As things stand, Neco Williams is in line to start in the right-back role under Nuno, as he did when available last season. Alas, it must be said that when the Welshman isn't fit, Forest lack an adequate backup to step into their side, which is where Montiel could come in.

For just £8m, Forest could land crucial depth in their pursuit of a season away from relegation trouble in the Premier League.

"Great" Montiel can compete with Williams

Proving that he can fill in for Williams last season, Montiel could now emerge to do exactly the same job in the forthcoming campaign. The addition of the Argentine isn't one that will steal the same headlines as Sosa, but it would arguably be just as important for the sake of Forest's squad depth as the Premier League gets underway once more.

Premier League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Neco Williams Gonzalo Montiel Starts 18 8 Assists 1 2 Ball Recoveries per 90 5.88 4.72 Tackles Won per 90 2.20 2.13

Described as a player with a "great pedigree" by former Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper when he first arrived on loan last season, Montiel has quite the decision to make in the next two weeks.

27 years old and a player who should, therefore, be in the peak of his career, Montiel is reportedly keen to remain in Europe which makes Forest an ideal option. What's more, a familiar face among several other incomings wouldn't exactly be a bad thing for Nuno. As the start of their Premier League campaign approaches, Forest would be wise to make their move for the Argentine.