Nottingham Forest are still active in the transfer market even with only a few hours left to complete new signings, and now a new update has emerged from a reliable source on a long-term target.

Who could Nottingham Forest sign on transfer deadline day?

According to Italian journalist and transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Nottingham Forest are interested in signing PSV Eindhoven Ibrahim Sangare before the transfer window shuts at 11pm today.

Romano revealed on social media yesterday:

"Nottingham Forest are pushing in talks with PSV Eindhoven for Ibrahima Sangaré. Negotiations ongoing today in London.

"Sangaré out and Lozano in could be key part of the domino for Johan Bakayoko to leave PSV."

A move for Sangare could further align following the exit of Lewis O'Brien last night, as the Forest midfielder has joined Middlesbrough on a season-long loan in the Championship.

What are Ibrahim Sangare's strengths?

It is no secret that Nottingham Forest have been huge admirers of Sangare for a long time, so finally sealing his signature in the dying hours of the summer window would be an exciting prospect for the club and its supporters.

The Tricky Trees are currently 14th in the Premier League table and will be keen to compete much more comfortably this season to avoid getting caught up in another tight relegation battle at the bottom of the table and retaining their top-flight status once again.

As a result, the signing of Sangare would be a major coup for the Trentside club as the midfielder is a high-quality midfielder who boasts a diverse skill set, but is especially consistent in his defensive presence in the centre of the pitch.

Over 29 Eredivisie appearances last season, the Ivory Coast international was in red-hot form, scoring five goals, tallying up an 84% pass completion rate and successfully completing 77% of his dribbles, winning 2.3 tackles and 5.8 duels per game, as per SofaScore, proving that he is a dominant presence both in attack and defensive.

Not only that, the 25-year-old sensation ranks in the top 15% of his positional peers across the eight leagues most similar to the Eredivisie for progressive passes, successful take-ons, clearances and aerial duels won per 90 minutes played over the last 12 months, according to FBref.

Branded the "King of PSV" and "extraordinary" in the past by former PSV and Ajax boss Aad de Mos, Sangare has been linked with moves to some of the biggest and most successful English clubs over the last few months including PSG, Bayern and Liverpool, meaning it would indeed be quote the coup if he arrives at the City Ground today.

According to PSV journalist Rik Elfrink, Forest submitted a €35m (£30m) bid for the midfielder on Wednesday [30th August], but it remains to be seen as to whether the Dutch club will accept the offer or demand more as the clock ticks down in the final minutes and hours of the transfer window.

With that being said, it would be a no-brainer to secure Sangare's signature this summer as he could be a huge asset to Cooper's pursuit to establish Nottingham Forest as a competitive Premier League club over the season ahead and beyond.